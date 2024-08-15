Goldman Sachs ActiveBeta U.S. Small Cap Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:GSSC) Stake Raised by Financial Architects LLC

Financial Architects LLC raised its holdings in Goldman Sachs ActiveBeta U.S. Small Cap Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:GSSC – Free Report) by 2.6% during the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 167,630 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 4,245 shares during the quarter. Goldman Sachs ActiveBeta U.S. Small Cap Equity ETF accounts for 7.2% of Financial Architects LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 5th largest holding. Financial Architects LLC owned 2.15% of Goldman Sachs ActiveBeta U.S. Small Cap Equity ETF worth $10,620,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. McCarthy & Cox purchased a new stake in shares of Goldman Sachs ActiveBeta U.S. Small Cap Equity ETF in the 1st quarter valued at $8,713,000. Principal Securities Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Goldman Sachs ActiveBeta U.S. Small Cap Equity ETF in the 4th quarter valued at $6,608,000. Focus Financial Network Inc. ADV purchased a new stake in shares of Goldman Sachs ActiveBeta U.S. Small Cap Equity ETF in the 4th quarter valued at $5,705,000. Cetera Investment Advisers increased its holdings in Goldman Sachs ActiveBeta U.S. Small Cap Equity ETF by 177.3% during the 1st quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers now owns 119,672 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,845,000 after purchasing an additional 76,517 shares during the period. Finally, Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. increased its holdings in Goldman Sachs ActiveBeta U.S. Small Cap Equity ETF by 72.5% during the 1st quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 174,891 shares of the company’s stock worth $11,464,000 after purchasing an additional 73,476 shares during the period.

Goldman Sachs ActiveBeta U.S. Small Cap Equity ETF Stock Down 0.5 %

NYSEARCA GSSC traded down $0.34 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $64.75. 28,172 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 35,124. The company has a 50 day moving average of $65.02 and a two-hundred day moving average of $63.89. Goldman Sachs ActiveBeta U.S. Small Cap Equity ETF has a 52-week low of $51.71 and a 52-week high of $71.96. The firm has a market cap of $505.01 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.08 and a beta of 1.14.

Goldman Sachs ActiveBeta U.S. Small Cap Equity ETF Profile

The Goldman Sachs ActiveBeta U.S. Small Cap Equity ETF (GSSC) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in small-cap stocks. The fund tracks an index of US small-cap stocks. The index equally weights four factor-based sub-indices: value, momentum, quality, and low volatility. GSSC was launched on Jun 28, 2017 and is managed by Goldman Sachs.

