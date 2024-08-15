GPS Wealth Strategies Group LLC Acquires 445 Shares of iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:IJJ)

GPS Wealth Strategies Group LLC increased its holdings in shares of iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:IJJ – Free Report) by 204.1% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 663 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 445 shares during the quarter. GPS Wealth Strategies Group LLC’s holdings in iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Value ETF were worth $75,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in IJJ. City Holding Co. increased its position in shares of iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Value ETF by 16.9% in the first quarter. City Holding Co. now owns 690 shares of the company’s stock valued at $82,000 after acquiring an additional 100 shares during the last quarter. Hazlett Burt & Watson Inc. grew its stake in iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Value ETF by 1.5% in the first quarter. Hazlett Burt & Watson Inc. now owns 7,551 shares of the company’s stock valued at $892,000 after purchasing an additional 111 shares in the last quarter. Trail Ridge Investment Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Value ETF by 0.4% during the 4th quarter. Trail Ridge Investment Advisors LLC now owns 27,491 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,135,000 after purchasing an additional 112 shares during the last quarter. Sensible Money LLC raised its stake in shares of iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Value ETF by 3.5% during the 1st quarter. Sensible Money LLC now owns 3,330 shares of the company’s stock worth $394,000 after purchasing an additional 112 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Stokes Family Office LLC boosted its holdings in shares of iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Value ETF by 0.6% in the 2nd quarter. Stokes Family Office LLC now owns 20,091 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,280,000 after buying an additional 118 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of NYSEARCA:IJJ traded up $0.01 during midday trading on Wednesday, hitting $116.61. The stock had a trading volume of 61,616 shares, compared to its average volume of 170,378. The company has a market cap of $7.54 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.35 and a beta of 1.08. iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Value ETF has a 12 month low of $92.79 and a 12 month high of $124.03. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $115.50 and its 200-day simple moving average is $114.37.

iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Value ETF, formerly iShares S&P MidCap 400 Value Index Fund (the Fund), is an exchange traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the S&P MidCap 400 Value Index (the Index). The Value Index measures the performance of the mid-capitalization value sector of the United States equity market and consists of those stocks in the S&P MidCap 400 Index exhibiting the strongest value characteristics.

