GPS Wealth Strategies Group LLC Acquires New Holdings in First Trust BuyWrite Income ETF (NASDAQ:FTHI)

GPS Wealth Strategies Group LLC bought a new position in shares of First Trust BuyWrite Income ETF (NASDAQ:FTHI – Free Report) in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor bought 4,295 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $97,000.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of FTHI. Nations Financial Group Inc. IA ADV boosted its holdings in shares of First Trust BuyWrite Income ETF by 0.9% in the 1st quarter. Nations Financial Group Inc. IA ADV now owns 61,824 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,389,000 after buying an additional 538 shares in the last quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC boosted its stake in First Trust BuyWrite Income ETF by 22.3% in the first quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC now owns 3,279 shares of the company’s stock valued at $74,000 after acquiring an additional 597 shares in the last quarter. Raleigh Capital Management Inc. boosted its stake in First Trust BuyWrite Income ETF by 24.6% in the fourth quarter. Raleigh Capital Management Inc. now owns 3,546 shares of the company’s stock valued at $76,000 after acquiring an additional 700 shares in the last quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC grew its holdings in First Trust BuyWrite Income ETF by 3.3% in the first quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC now owns 24,228 shares of the company’s stock worth $544,000 after purchasing an additional 768 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. increased its position in shares of First Trust BuyWrite Income ETF by 9.5% during the first quarter. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. now owns 12,058 shares of the company’s stock worth $271,000 after purchasing an additional 1,047 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of FTHI traded up $0.06 during midday trading on Wednesday, hitting $22.45. 148,298 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 218,026. The stock has a market capitalization of $785.08 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.59 and a beta of 0.72. First Trust BuyWrite Income ETF has a 1 year low of $19.56 and a 1 year high of $22.97. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $22.48 and its 200-day moving average is $22.29.

The firm also recently declared a monthly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, July 31st. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, July 23rd were paid a $0.168 dividend. This represents a $2.02 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 8.98%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, July 23rd.

The First Trust BuyWrite Income ETF (FTHI) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the S&P 500 index. The fund is an actively managed portfolio of US-listed stocks, with an overlay of short calls on the S&P 500. FTHI was launched on Jan 6, 2014 and is managed by First Trust.

