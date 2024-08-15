GPS Wealth Strategies Group LLC Boosts Holdings in Eli Lilly and Company (NYSE:LLY)

GPS Wealth Strategies Group LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Eli Lilly and Company (NYSE:LLY – Free Report) by 7.2% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 2,821 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 190 shares during the period. GPS Wealth Strategies Group LLC’s holdings in Eli Lilly and Company were worth $2,554,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the business. ORG Partners LLC grew its position in Eli Lilly and Company by 10,452.4% during the 2nd quarter. ORG Partners LLC now owns 2,216 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,025,000 after purchasing an additional 2,195 shares during the last quarter. Legacy Trust grew its position in Eli Lilly and Company by 2.8% during the 2nd quarter. Legacy Trust now owns 1,219 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,104,000 after purchasing an additional 33 shares during the last quarter. Falcon Wealth Planning grew its position in Eli Lilly and Company by 10.4% during the 2nd quarter. Falcon Wealth Planning now owns 745 shares of the company’s stock worth $675,000 after purchasing an additional 70 shares during the last quarter. V Square Quantitative Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Eli Lilly and Company by 0.9% in the 2nd quarter. V Square Quantitative Management LLC now owns 12,902 shares of the company’s stock worth $11,681,000 after acquiring an additional 121 shares during the period. Finally, ORBA Wealth Advisors L.L.C. lifted its stake in shares of Eli Lilly and Company by 7.5% in the 2nd quarter. ORBA Wealth Advisors L.L.C. now owns 414 shares of the company’s stock worth $375,000 after acquiring an additional 29 shares during the period. 82.53% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several analysts have recently commented on LLY shares. Berenberg Bank raised their target price on shares of Eli Lilly and Company from $1,000.00 to $1,050.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Morgan Stanley restated an “overweight” rating and set a $1,023.00 target price on shares of Eli Lilly and Company in a report on Friday, July 5th. BMO Capital Markets raised their target price on shares of Eli Lilly and Company from $1,001.00 to $1,101.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, August 9th. Truist Financial restated a “buy” rating and set a $1,000.00 target price (up from $892.00) on shares of Eli Lilly and Company in a report on Tuesday, June 25th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their target price on shares of Eli Lilly and Company from $900.00 to $1,000.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, July 11th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seventeen have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Eli Lilly and Company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $948.29.

Insider Activity

In other Eli Lilly and Company news, major shareholder Lilly Endowment Inc sold 2,052 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $809.00, for a total transaction of $1,660,068.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 98,554,195 shares in the company, valued at approximately $79,730,343,755. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. In other Eli Lilly and Company news, CAO Donald A. Zakrowski sold 750 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, June 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $819.47, for a total transaction of $614,602.50. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 7,130 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,842,821.10. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, major shareholder Lilly Endowment Inc sold 2,052 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $809.00, for a total transaction of $1,660,068.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 98,554,195 shares in the company, valued at $79,730,343,755. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders sold 1,214,704 shares of company stock worth $1,066,841,316. 0.13% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Eli Lilly and Company Trading Up 2.5 %

Shares of Eli Lilly and Company stock traded up $22.30 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $930.35. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 3,560,061 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,102,179. Eli Lilly and Company has a 1-year low of $516.57 and a 1-year high of $966.10. The business has a fifty day moving average of $873.64 and a 200 day moving average of $800.31. The company has a market capitalization of $884.21 billion, a PE ratio of 136.49, a P/E/G ratio of 1.81 and a beta of 0.41. The company has a quick ratio of 1.03, a current ratio of 1.35 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.90.

Eli Lilly and Company Dividend Announcement

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, September 10th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, August 15th will be paid a $1.30 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, August 15th. This represents a $5.20 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.56%. Eli Lilly and Company’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 76.58%.

Eli Lilly and Company Profile

Eli Lilly and Company discovers, develops, and markets human pharmaceuticals worldwide. The company offers Basaglar, Humalog, Humalog Mix 75/25, Humalog U-100, Humalog U-200, Humalog Mix 50/50, insulin lispro, insulin lispro protamine, insulin lispro mix 75/25, Humulin, Humulin 70/30, Humulin N, Humulin R, and Humulin U-500 for diabetes; Jardiance, Mounjaro, and Trulicity for type 2 diabetes; and Zepbound for obesity.

