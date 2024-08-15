GPS Wealth Strategies Group LLC Boosts Holdings in Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:VEA)

GPS Wealth Strategies Group LLC increased its position in Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:VEA – Free Report) by 70.4% in the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 2,452 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 1,013 shares during the quarter. GPS Wealth Strategies Group LLC’s holdings in Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF were worth $121,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. International Assets Investment Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF by 2.6% in the fourth quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC now owns 33,761 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,617,000 after buying an additional 843 shares during the last quarter. Tennessee Valley Asset Management Partners acquired a new stake in shares of Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF in the 4th quarter valued at about $119,000. Carnegie Capital Asset Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF by 5.3% during the fourth quarter. Carnegie Capital Asset Management LLC now owns 11,346 shares of the company’s stock worth $543,000 after purchasing an additional 573 shares during the last quarter. DGS Capital Management LLC grew its stake in Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF by 1.2% in the fourth quarter. DGS Capital Management LLC now owns 20,199 shares of the company’s stock worth $968,000 after purchasing an additional 242 shares in the last quarter. Finally, West Paces Advisors Inc. increased its holdings in Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF by 75.7% in the fourth quarter. West Paces Advisors Inc. now owns 1,550 shares of the company’s stock valued at $74,000 after buying an additional 668 shares during the last quarter.

NYSEARCA VEA traded up $0.19 on Wednesday, hitting $49.91. 5,432,858 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 10,202,465. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $49.95 and a 200 day moving average of $49.51. Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF has a twelve month low of $41.48 and a twelve month high of $51.68. The company has a market capitalization of $130.76 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.32 and a beta of 0.88.

Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF Company Profile

The Vanguard Developed Markets Index Fund (VEA) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in total market equity. The fund tracks a market-cap weighted index of large-, mid- and small-cap stocks from developed markets outside the US. VEA was launched on Jul 20, 2007 and is managed by Vanguard.

