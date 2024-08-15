GPS Wealth Strategies Group LLC Buys 199 Shares of Vanguard Mega Cap Value ETF (NYSEARCA:MGV)

GPS Wealth Strategies Group LLC grew its position in Vanguard Mega Cap Value ETF (NYSEARCA:MGV – Free Report) by 84.3% in the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 435 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 199 shares during the period. GPS Wealth Strategies Group LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Mega Cap Value ETF were worth $52,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other large investors also recently modified their holdings of MGV. Assetmark Inc. increased its holdings in Vanguard Mega Cap Value ETF by 4.9% in the 4th quarter. Assetmark Inc. now owns 12,198,218 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,334,119,000 after purchasing an additional 572,217 shares in the last quarter. TCG Advisory Services LLC acquired a new stake in Vanguard Mega Cap Value ETF during the 4th quarter worth approximately $227,000. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. grew its holdings in Vanguard Mega Cap Value ETF by 1.9% during the 1st quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 310,546 shares of the company’s stock worth $37,113,000 after acquiring an additional 5,753 shares during the last quarter. Harbour Investments Inc. raised its stake in shares of Vanguard Mega Cap Value ETF by 6,023.8% during the fourth quarter. Harbour Investments Inc. now owns 154,810 shares of the company’s stock valued at $16,932,000 after acquiring an additional 152,282 shares during the last quarter. Finally, RWA Wealth Partners LLC acquired a new position in shares of Vanguard Mega Cap Value ETF during the fourth quarter worth $282,000.

NYSEARCA MGV traded up $0.78 on Wednesday, reaching $122.01. The company had a trading volume of 161,087 shares, compared to its average volume of 183,109. The firm has a market cap of $7.56 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.88 and a beta of 0.66. Vanguard Mega Cap Value ETF has a fifty-two week low of $96.77 and a fifty-two week high of $124.57. The business has a 50 day moving average of $120.08 and a two-hundred day moving average of $117.43.

Vanguard Mega Cap Value ETF, formerly Vanguard Mega Cap 300 Value Index ETF, seeks to track the performance of a benchmark index that measures the investment return of the largest-capitalization value stocks in the United States. The Fund employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the Morgan Stanley Capital International (MSCI) US Large-Cap Value Index, which represents the value companies of the MSCI US Large-Cap 300 Index.

