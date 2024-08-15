GPS Wealth Strategies Group LLC Buys 22,213 Shares of VanEck Morningstar Wide Moat ETF (BATS:MOAT)

GPS Wealth Strategies Group LLC increased its stake in VanEck Morningstar Wide Moat ETF (BATS:MOAT – Free Report) by 71.1% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 53,459 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 22,213 shares during the period. VanEck Morningstar Wide Moat ETF accounts for 0.7% of GPS Wealth Strategies Group LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 24th largest position. GPS Wealth Strategies Group LLC’s holdings in VanEck Morningstar Wide Moat ETF were worth $4,630,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Thurston Springer Miller Herd & Titak Inc. bought a new stake in shares of VanEck Morningstar Wide Moat ETF during the 2nd quarter valued at $26,000. Mather Group LLC. purchased a new position in shares of VanEck Morningstar Wide Moat ETF during the 2nd quarter worth about $32,000. Salomon & Ludwin LLC purchased a new stake in VanEck Morningstar Wide Moat ETF in the 1st quarter valued at about $36,000. Global Trust Asset Management LLC boosted its position in VanEck Morningstar Wide Moat ETF by 80.0% in the 1st quarter. Global Trust Asset Management LLC now owns 450 shares of the company’s stock valued at $40,000 after buying an additional 200 shares during the period. Finally, Cape Investment Advisory Inc. boosted its position in VanEck Morningstar Wide Moat ETF by 93.8% in the 4th quarter. Cape Investment Advisory Inc. now owns 469 shares of the company’s stock valued at $40,000 after buying an additional 227 shares during the period.

BATS:MOAT traded up $0.12 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $90.82. 580,874 shares of the company were exchanged. The company’s 50-day moving average is $87.72 and its 200 day moving average is $87.17. The stock has a market cap of $15.36 billion, a PE ratio of 28.30 and a beta of 1.01.

The VanEck Morningstar Wide Moat ETF (MOAT) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Morningstar Wide Moat Focus 20 index. The fund tracks a staggered, equal-weighted index of 40 US companies that Morningstar determines to have the highest fair value among firms with a sustainable competitive advantage.

