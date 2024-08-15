GPS Wealth Strategies Group LLC Buys 83 Shares of Air Products and Chemicals, Inc. (NYSE:APD)

GPS Wealth Strategies Group LLC grew its position in Air Products and Chemicals, Inc. (NYSE:APD – Free Report) by 17.4% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 560 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after buying an additional 83 shares during the period. GPS Wealth Strategies Group LLC’s holdings in Air Products and Chemicals were worth $145,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in APD. Capital Research Global Investors raised its position in shares of Air Products and Chemicals by 167.2% during the 4th quarter. Capital Research Global Investors now owns 6,921,011 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $1,894,973,000 after acquiring an additional 4,330,471 shares during the last quarter. Norges Bank bought a new stake in Air Products and Chemicals in the fourth quarter valued at about $852,288,000. Clearbridge Investments LLC lifted its stake in Air Products and Chemicals by 50.6% in the first quarter. Clearbridge Investments LLC now owns 1,547,202 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $374,841,000 after buying an additional 520,179 shares during the period. Scharf Investments LLC bought a new position in Air Products and Chemicals during the first quarter worth about $87,173,000. Finally, Nordea Investment Management AB grew its position in shares of Air Products and Chemicals by 66.1% during the 1st quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 860,519 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $207,807,000 after buying an additional 342,322 shares during the period. 81.66% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Air Products and Chemicals alerts:

Air Products and Chemicals Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE:APD traded down $0.05 during trading on Wednesday, reaching $276.50. 706,631 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,730,082. The firm has a market cap of $61.47 billion, a PE ratio of 24.95, a PEG ratio of 3.17 and a beta of 0.81. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $267.49 and a 200-day moving average price of $250.87. The company has a current ratio of 1.27, a quick ratio of 1.31 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.77. Air Products and Chemicals, Inc. has a 12 month low of $212.24 and a 12 month high of $307.71.

Air Products and Chemicals Announces Dividend

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, November 12th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, October 1st will be issued a dividend of $1.77 per share. This represents a $7.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.56%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, October 1st. Air Products and Chemicals’s dividend payout ratio is currently 63.90%.

Several research analysts recently weighed in on the stock. The Goldman Sachs Group lifted their price objective on shares of Air Products and Chemicals from $291.00 to $330.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, August 5th. Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on shares of Air Products and Chemicals from $240.00 to $280.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Wednesday, June 5th. Barclays raised their price objective on Air Products and Chemicals from $290.00 to $295.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Monday, August 5th. Mizuho decreased their target price on Air Products and Chemicals from $295.00 to $286.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, May 1st. Finally, TD Cowen increased their price target on Air Products and Chemicals from $305.00 to $320.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 1st. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $296.53.

View Our Latest Stock Report on APD

Air Products and Chemicals Company Profile

(Free Report)

Air Products and Chemicals, Inc provides atmospheric gases, process and specialty gases, equipment, and related services in the Americas, Asia, Europe, the Middle East, India, and internationally. The company produces atmospheric gases, including oxygen, nitrogen, and argon; process gases, such as hydrogen, helium, carbon dioxide, carbon monoxide, and syngas; and specialty gases for customers in various industries, including refining, chemical, manufacturing, electronics, energy production, medical, food, and metals.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding APD? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Air Products and Chemicals, Inc. (NYSE:APD – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Air Products and Chemicals Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Air Products and Chemicals and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.