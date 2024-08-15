GPS Wealth Strategies Group LLC Buys Shares of 474 Vanguard Extended Market ETF (NYSEARCA:VXF)

GPS Wealth Strategies Group LLC acquired a new stake in Vanguard Extended Market ETF (NYSEARCA:VXF – Free Report) in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm acquired 474 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $80,000.

Other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV acquired a new position in Vanguard Extended Market ETF in the first quarter valued at $27,000. Sound Income Strategies LLC lifted its stake in Vanguard Extended Market ETF by 371.8% in the 1st quarter. Sound Income Strategies LLC now owns 184 shares of the company’s stock valued at $32,000 after buying an additional 145 shares in the last quarter. ICA Group Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Vanguard Extended Market ETF in the fourth quarter valued at $39,000. Russell Investments Group Ltd. raised its position in shares of Vanguard Extended Market ETF by 9,966.7% in the fourth quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 302 shares of the company’s stock valued at $50,000 after buying an additional 299 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Riverview Trust Co purchased a new position in shares of Vanguard Extended Market ETF during the 2nd quarter worth $51,000.

Get Vanguard Extended Market ETF alerts:

Vanguard Extended Market ETF Trading Down 0.1 %

Shares of NYSEARCA VXF traded down $0.13 on Wednesday, reaching $170.09. 283,011 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 368,835. Vanguard Extended Market ETF has a fifty-two week low of $131.80 and a fifty-two week high of $182.24. The company has a 50 day moving average of $170.79 and a 200 day moving average of $169.51. The stock has a market capitalization of $18.27 billion, a PE ratio of 14.96 and a beta of 1.26.

Vanguard Extended Market ETF Company Profile

Vanguard Extended Market ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Extended Market Stock Index Fund, which employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the Standard & Poor’s Completion Index (the Index), a diversified index of stocks of small and medium-sized United States companies.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Vanguard Extended Market ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vanguard Extended Market ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.