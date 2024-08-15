GPS Wealth Strategies Group LLC Cuts Position in SPDR Bloomberg Barclays 1-3 Month T-Bill ETF (NYSEARCA:BIL)

GPS Wealth Strategies Group LLC lowered its position in SPDR Bloomberg Barclays 1-3 Month T-Bill ETF (NYSEARCA:BIL – Free Report) by 2.1% in the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 5,819 shares of the company’s stock after selling 124 shares during the quarter. GPS Wealth Strategies Group LLC’s holdings in SPDR Bloomberg Barclays 1-3 Month T-Bill ETF were worth $534,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Bogart Wealth LLC acquired a new stake in shares of SPDR Bloomberg Barclays 1-3 Month T-Bill ETF during the 1st quarter worth about $42,000. Kozak & Associates Inc. acquired a new stake in SPDR Bloomberg Barclays 1-3 Month T-Bill ETF during the first quarter worth approximately $45,000. NBC Securities Inc. acquired a new stake in SPDR Bloomberg Barclays 1-3 Month T-Bill ETF during the fourth quarter worth approximately $54,000. Avior Wealth Management LLC lifted its position in shares of SPDR Bloomberg Barclays 1-3 Month T-Bill ETF by 45.7% during the 4th quarter. Avior Wealth Management LLC now owns 625 shares of the company’s stock worth $57,000 after buying an additional 196 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Mather Group LLC. acquired a new position in shares of SPDR Bloomberg Barclays 1-3 Month T-Bill ETF in the 1st quarter valued at $58,000.

Shares of NYSEARCA BIL traded up $0.01 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $91.60. The company had a trading volume of 2,488,271 shares, compared to its average volume of 6,938,959. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $91.60 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $91.61. SPDR Bloomberg Barclays 1-3 Month T-Bill ETF has a 52-week low of $91.21 and a 52-week high of $91.86.

The SPDR Bloomberg 1-3 Month T-Bill ETF (BIL) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in investment grade fixed income. The fund tracks a market-weighted index of all publicly issued zero-coupon US Treasury bills with a maturity of at least 1 month, but less than 3 months. BIL was launched on May 25, 2007 and is managed by State Street.

