GPS Wealth Strategies Group LLC Cuts Stock Holdings in CSX Co. (NASDAQ:CSX)

GPS Wealth Strategies Group LLC trimmed its stake in CSX Co. (NASDAQ:CSX – Free Report) by 7.2% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 6,205 shares of the transportation company’s stock after selling 480 shares during the period. GPS Wealth Strategies Group LLC’s holdings in CSX were worth $208,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the stock. Financial Synergies Wealth Advisors Inc. bought a new position in shares of CSX during the 1st quarter valued at about $29,000. Burkett Financial Services LLC purchased a new stake in CSX in the fourth quarter worth approximately $34,000. Tortoise Investment Management LLC bought a new position in CSX during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $35,000. Valued Wealth Advisors LLC grew its position in CSX by 172.7% during the first quarter. Valued Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 938 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $35,000 after acquiring an additional 594 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Voisard Asset Management Group Inc. purchased a new position in shares of CSX during the fourth quarter worth approximately $39,000. 73.57% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

CSX has been the subject of a number of research reports. Evercore ISI raised shares of CSX to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 6th. Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed a “sector perform” rating and set a $36.00 price objective on shares of CSX in a research note on Tuesday, August 6th. UBS Group decreased their price objective on CSX from $46.00 to $44.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, April 18th. Stephens restated an “overweight” rating and set a $42.00 target price on shares of CSX in a report on Tuesday, August 6th. Finally, Benchmark restated a “buy” rating and set a $40.00 price target on shares of CSX in a research report on Wednesday, August 7th. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, nine have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, CSX has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $38.80.

Shares of CSX traded up $0.26 during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting $33.62. 3,315,727 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 11,767,541. The company has a quick ratio of 1.00, a current ratio of 1.15 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.42. The firm has a market capitalization of $65.72 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.33, a PEG ratio of 1.89 and a beta of 1.20. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $33.60 and its 200-day moving average price is $34.98. CSX Co. has a 1 year low of $29.03 and a 1 year high of $40.12.

CSX (NASDAQ:CSX – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, August 5th. The transportation company reported $0.49 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.48 by $0.01. CSX had a net margin of 24.75% and a return on equity of 29.58%. The business had revenue of $3.70 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.70 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.49 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up .0% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that CSX Co. will post 1.94 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 13th. Investors of record on Friday, August 30th will be paid a $0.12 dividend. This represents a $0.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.43%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, August 30th. CSX’s payout ratio is currently 26.37%.

CSX Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, provides rail-based freight transportation services. The company offers rail services; and transportation of intermodal containers and trailers, as well as other transportation services, such as rail-to-truck transfers and bulk commodity operations. It also transports chemicals, agricultural and food products, minerals, automotive, forest products, fertilizers, and metals and equipment; and coal, coke, and iron ore to electricity-generating power plants, steel manufacturers, and industrial plants, as well as exports coal to deep-water port facilities.

