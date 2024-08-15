GPS Wealth Strategies Group LLC Grows Position in Invesco S&P 500 GARP ETF (NYSEARCA:SPGP)

GPS Wealth Strategies Group LLC boosted its stake in shares of Invesco S&P 500 GARP ETF (NYSEARCA:SPGP – Free Report) by 1,046.7% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 688 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 628 shares during the period. GPS Wealth Strategies Group LLC’s holdings in Invesco S&P 500 GARP ETF were worth $71,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Bank of New Hampshire bought a new stake in Invesco S&P 500 GARP ETF in the 4th quarter worth approximately $861,000. Transcend Capital Advisors LLC raised its stake in Invesco S&P 500 GARP ETF by 59.6% during the fourth quarter. Transcend Capital Advisors LLC now owns 12,419 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,218,000 after purchasing an additional 4,639 shares in the last quarter. Private Client Services LLC purchased a new stake in Invesco S&P 500 GARP ETF during the fourth quarter valued at $227,000. Thoroughbred Financial Services LLC lifted its position in Invesco S&P 500 GARP ETF by 14.1% during the fourth quarter. Thoroughbred Financial Services LLC now owns 78,693 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,715,000 after purchasing an additional 9,743 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Private Advisor Group LLC lifted its position in Invesco S&P 500 GARP ETF by 6.7% during the fourth quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC now owns 117,580 shares of the company’s stock valued at $11,528,000 after purchasing an additional 7,427 shares during the last quarter.

Invesco S&P 500 GARP ETF Price Performance

Shares of Invesco S&P 500 GARP ETF stock traded down $0.04 during trading hours on Wednesday, reaching $99.89. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 198,447 shares, compared to its average volume of 305,741. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $102.32 and a 200-day moving average price of $102.13. The stock has a market cap of $4.75 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.92 and a beta of 0.97. Invesco S&P 500 GARP ETF has a one year low of $86.16 and a one year high of $107.06.

Invesco S&P 500 GARP ETF Company Profile

The Invesco S&P 500 GARP ETF (SPGP) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the S&P 500 GARP index. The fund tracks an index of S&P 500 stocks selected by growth, quality and value traits, and weighted by growth. SPGP was launched on Jun 16, 2011 and is managed by Invesco.

