GPS Wealth Strategies Group LLC Grows Stake in Skyworks Solutions, Inc. (NASDAQ:SWKS)

GPS Wealth Strategies Group LLC grew its stake in Skyworks Solutions, Inc. (NASDAQ:SWKS – Free Report) by 35.8% during the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 2,396 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock after acquiring an additional 632 shares during the quarter. GPS Wealth Strategies Group LLC’s holdings in Skyworks Solutions were worth $255,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. V Square Quantitative Management LLC lifted its position in Skyworks Solutions by 8.6% during the 2nd quarter. V Square Quantitative Management LLC now owns 2,672 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $285,000 after acquiring an additional 211 shares during the period. Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Skyworks Solutions by 3.2% during the second quarter. Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC now owns 23,666 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $2,522,000 after purchasing an additional 741 shares during the period. Albert D Mason Inc. boosted its position in Skyworks Solutions by 0.9% in the second quarter. Albert D Mason Inc. now owns 14,728 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $1,570,000 after buying an additional 137 shares during the last quarter. NorthCrest Asset Manangement LLC increased its holdings in Skyworks Solutions by 0.5% in the 2nd quarter. NorthCrest Asset Manangement LLC now owns 77,993 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $8,312,000 after buying an additional 374 shares during the period. Finally, Diversified Trust Co lifted its stake in Skyworks Solutions by 23.9% during the 2nd quarter. Diversified Trust Co now owns 2,652 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $283,000 after acquiring an additional 512 shares during the period. 85.43% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

In other Skyworks Solutions news, Director Robert A. Schriesheim sold 25,433 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $90.27, for a total value of $2,295,836.91. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 60,881 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,495,727.87. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. In other Skyworks Solutions news, Director Robert A. Schriesheim sold 25,433 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $90.27, for a total transaction of $2,295,836.91. Following the transaction, the director now owns 60,881 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,495,727.87. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, VP Philip Matthew Carter sold 452 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, July 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $120.00, for a total value of $54,240.00. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now owns 9,112 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,093,440. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 26,337 shares of company stock worth $2,399,797. Insiders own 0.34% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ SWKS traded up $2.63 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $107.51. The company had a trading volume of 222,213 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,492,241. Skyworks Solutions, Inc. has a 52-week low of $85.06 and a 52-week high of $120.86. The stock has a market cap of $17.25 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.71, a PEG ratio of 4.79 and a beta of 1.23. The company has a current ratio of 5.75, a quick ratio of 4.29 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $107.21 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $103.07.

Skyworks Solutions (NASDAQ:SWKS – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 30th. The semiconductor manufacturer reported $1.21 EPS for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.21. The company had revenue of $905.50 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $900.41 million. Skyworks Solutions had a net margin of 17.85% and a return on equity of 15.41%. Skyworks Solutions’s quarterly revenue was down 15.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $1.50 EPS. Sell-side analysts predict that Skyworks Solutions, Inc. will post 5.21 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, September 10th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, August 20th will be given a dividend of $0.70 per share. This is a positive change from Skyworks Solutions’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.68. This represents a $2.80 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.60%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, August 20th. Skyworks Solutions’s dividend payout ratio is presently 52.63%.

Several brokerages recently weighed in on SWKS. Barclays lifted their price target on Skyworks Solutions from $85.00 to $115.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 30th. Needham & Company LLC reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of Skyworks Solutions in a research report on Wednesday, July 31st. Mizuho cut their price target on shares of Skyworks Solutions from $125.00 to $115.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, May 1st. Wolfe Research downgraded shares of Skyworks Solutions from an “outperform” rating to a “peer perform” rating in a report on Thursday, May 9th. Finally, Benchmark cut shares of Skyworks Solutions from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 1st. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seventeen have issued a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $113.94.

Skyworks Solutions, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, manufactures, and markets proprietary semiconductor products in the United States, China, South Korea, Taiwan, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the rest of Asia-Pacific. Its product portfolio includes amplifiers, antenna tuners, attenuators, automotive tuners and digital radios, DC/DC converters, demodulators, detectors, diodes, wireless analog system on chip products, directional couplers, diversity receive modules, filters, front-end modules, hybrids, light emitting diode drivers, low noise amplifiers, mixers, modulators, optocouplers/optoisolators, phase locked loops, phase shifters, power dividers/combiners, power over ethernet, power isolators, receivers, switches, synthesizers, timing devices, voltage controlled oscillators/synthesizers, and voltage regulators.

