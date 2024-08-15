GPS Wealth Strategies Group LLC Grows Stock Holdings in Vanguard Mid-Cap Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:VOT)

GPS Wealth Strategies Group LLC grew its position in Vanguard Mid-Cap Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:VOT – Free Report) by 43.0% during the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 4,440 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 1,336 shares during the period. GPS Wealth Strategies Group LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Mid-Cap Growth ETF were worth $1,019,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of VOT. Assetmark Inc. increased its position in shares of Vanguard Mid-Cap Growth ETF by 5.2% in the 4th quarter. Assetmark Inc. now owns 1,970,518 shares of the company’s stock valued at $432,667,000 after acquiring an additional 98,144 shares during the period. EP Wealth Advisors LLC grew its stake in Vanguard Mid-Cap Growth ETF by 15.4% during the 4th quarter. EP Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 467,790 shares of the company’s stock valued at $102,713,000 after purchasing an additional 62,398 shares during the last quarter. Stephens Group Asset Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Vanguard Mid-Cap Growth ETF by 1.2% in the second quarter. Stephens Group Asset Management LLC now owns 447,569 shares of the company’s stock valued at $102,744,000 after purchasing an additional 5,168 shares during the period. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC raised its stake in shares of Vanguard Mid-Cap Growth ETF by 4.0% in the first quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 425,326 shares of the company’s stock worth $100,288,000 after purchasing an additional 16,283 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Orgel Wealth Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Vanguard Mid-Cap Growth ETF by 18.2% during the first quarter. Orgel Wealth Management LLC now owns 417,375 shares of the company’s stock worth $98,413,000 after purchasing an additional 64,401 shares during the period.

Get Vanguard Mid-Cap Growth ETF alerts:

Vanguard Mid-Cap Growth ETF Stock Performance

NYSEARCA VOT traded up $0.16 during trading hours on Wednesday, reaching $228.47. The stock had a trading volume of 611,941 shares, compared to its average volume of 175,666. Vanguard Mid-Cap Growth ETF has a 52-week low of $179.43 and a 52-week high of $239.61. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $229.98 and a 200 day moving average of $228.91. The stock has a market cap of $12.85 billion, a P/E ratio of 29.99 and a beta of 1.15.

Vanguard Mid-Cap Growth ETF Company Profile

Vanguard Mid-Cap Growth ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Mid-Cap Growth Index Fund, which employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the MSCI US Mid Cap Growth Index (the Index). The Index is a diversified index of growth stocks of medium-size United States companies.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Vanguard Mid-Cap Growth ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vanguard Mid-Cap Growth ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.