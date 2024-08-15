GPS Wealth Strategies Group LLC Has $59,000 Stock Position in Vanguard Intermediate-Term Corporate Bond ETF (NASDAQ:VCIT)

GPS Wealth Strategies Group LLC grew its stake in shares of Vanguard Intermediate-Term Corporate Bond ETF (NASDAQ:VCIT – Free Report) by 61.5% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 733 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 279 shares during the period. GPS Wealth Strategies Group LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Intermediate-Term Corporate Bond ETF were worth $59,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.
Several other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Creekmur Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in Vanguard Intermediate-Term Corporate Bond ETF in the 4th quarter worth about $26,000. Tidemark LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Vanguard Intermediate-Term Corporate Bond ETF in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Mather Group LLC. bought a new stake in shares of Vanguard Intermediate-Term Corporate Bond ETF in the first quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Opal Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Vanguard Intermediate-Term Corporate Bond ETF during the first quarter worth approximately $33,000. Finally, Pineridge Advisors LLC increased its stake in Vanguard Intermediate-Term Corporate Bond ETF by 57.3% during the 1st quarter. Pineridge Advisors LLC now owns 412 shares of the company’s stock worth $33,000 after acquiring an additional 150 shares during the period.
Vanguard Intermediate-Term Corporate Bond ETF Price Performance
NASDAQ VCIT traded up $0.17 during midday trading on Wednesday, hitting $82.55. The company had a trading volume of 7,508,196 shares, compared to its average volume of 7,030,945. Vanguard Intermediate-Term Corporate Bond ETF has a twelve month low of $73.78 and a twelve month high of $82.64. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $80.72 and a 200-day moving average price of $80.01.
About Vanguard Intermediate-Term Corporate Bond ETF
Vanguard Intermediate-Term Corporate Bond ETF seeks to track the performance of the Barclays Capital U.S. 5-10 Year Corporate Bond Index, a subset of the Barclays Capital U.S. Aggregate Float Adjusted Index. The Barclays Capital U.S. 5-10 Year Corporate Bond Index measures the investment return of U.S.
