GPS Wealth Strategies Group LLC Has $65,000 Stock Holdings in Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:VO)

GPS Wealth Strategies Group LLC raised its stake in shares of Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:VO – Free Report) by 33.3% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 268 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 67 shares during the period. GPS Wealth Strategies Group LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF were worth $65,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Marquette Asset Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF by 16.1% in the fourth quarter. Marquette Asset Management LLC now owns 126,477 shares of the company’s stock worth $29,424,000 after acquiring an additional 17,534 shares during the last quarter. King Luther Capital Management Corp acquired a new stake in shares of Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF in the fourth quarter worth $205,000. Advisor OS LLC grew its stake in shares of Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF by 1.3% in the fourth quarter. Advisor OS LLC now owns 3,776 shares of the company’s stock worth $878,000 after acquiring an additional 49 shares during the last quarter. Principal Securities Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF in the fourth quarter worth $12,241,000. Finally, Roof Eidam Maycock Peralta LLC grew its stake in shares of Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF by 2.0% in the fourth quarter. Roof Eidam Maycock Peralta LLC now owns 53,216 shares of the company’s stock worth $12,380,000 after acquiring an additional 1,018 shares during the last quarter.

Get Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF alerts:

Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF Stock Up 0.3 %

VO traded up $0.64 during trading on Wednesday, reaching $246.90. 527,137 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 592,361. Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF has a fifty-two week low of $194.79 and a fifty-two week high of $254.09. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $244.79 and a 200 day moving average price of $242.55. The company has a market capitalization of $63.84 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.64 and a beta of 0.98.

About Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF

Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF is an exchange-traded fund. Vanguard Mid-Cap Index Fund seeks to track the performance of the MSCI US Mid Cap 450 Index representing medium-size United States firms. The portfolio holds all stocks in the same capitalization weighting as the index. The Vanguard Group, Inc, through its Quantitative Equity Group, serves as the investment advisor of the Fund.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding VO? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:VO – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.