GPS Wealth Strategies Group LLC Invests $285,000 in iShares Exponential Technologies ETF (NASDAQ:XT)

GPS Wealth Strategies Group LLC purchased a new stake in shares of iShares Exponential Technologies ETF (NASDAQ:XT – Free Report) in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm purchased 4,839 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $285,000.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC lifted its holdings in shares of iShares Exponential Technologies ETF by 4.8% during the 4th quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 421,119 shares of the company’s stock valued at $25,212,000 after buying an additional 19,349 shares during the period. Alpha Financial Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of iShares Exponential Technologies ETF by 3.7% during the 4th quarter. Alpha Financial Advisors LLC now owns 355,570 shares of the company’s stock valued at $21,288,000 after purchasing an additional 12,611 shares during the period. Dynamic Advisor Solutions LLC lifted its stake in shares of iShares Exponential Technologies ETF by 7.0% in the 1st quarter. Dynamic Advisor Solutions LLC now owns 173,683 shares of the company’s stock worth $10,355,000 after purchasing an additional 11,386 shares during the period. UBS Group AG lifted its stake in shares of iShares Exponential Technologies ETF by 13.6% in the 4th quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 126,166 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,554,000 after purchasing an additional 15,068 shares during the period. Finally, Destiny Wealth Partners LLC boosted its holdings in shares of iShares Exponential Technologies ETF by 0.6% in the first quarter. Destiny Wealth Partners LLC now owns 83,221 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,962,000 after buying an additional 525 shares during the last quarter.

Get iShares Exponential Technologies ETF alerts:

iShares Exponential Technologies ETF Trading Up 1.9 %

NASDAQ XT traded up $1.08 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $58.61. 7,763 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 106,931. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.38 billion, a P/E ratio of 23.27 and a beta of 1.02. iShares Exponential Technologies ETF has a 52 week low of $48.10 and a 52 week high of $61.60. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $58.60 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $58.50.

iShares Exponential Technologies ETF Announces Dividend

About iShares Exponential Technologies ETF

The business also recently disclosed a Semi-Annual dividend, which was paid on Monday, June 17th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, June 11th were paid a $0.1582 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, June 11th.

(Free Report)

The iShares Exponential Technologies ETF (XT) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in information technology equity. The fund tracks an equal-weighted index that provides exposure to firms from developed and emerging markets, which create or use exponential technologies as defined by Morningstar.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding XT? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for iShares Exponential Technologies ETF (NASDAQ:XT – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for iShares Exponential Technologies ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares Exponential Technologies ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.