GPS Wealth Strategies Group LLC Invests $31,000 in Innovator Equity Managed Floor ETF (NYSEARCA:SFLR)

GPS Wealth Strategies Group LLC bought a new stake in shares of Innovator Equity Managed Floor ETF (NYSEARCA:SFLR – Free Report) during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund bought 1,002 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $31,000.

Other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC bought a new position in Innovator Equity Managed Floor ETF in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $414,000. Advisor Resource Council bought a new position in shares of Innovator Equity Managed Floor ETF during the second quarter worth $422,270,000. John W. Brooker & Co. CPAs grew its stake in Innovator Equity Managed Floor ETF by 42.3% during the second quarter. John W. Brooker & Co. CPAs now owns 39,536 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,221,000 after acquiring an additional 11,762 shares in the last quarter. Worth Asset Management LLC increased its holdings in Innovator Equity Managed Floor ETF by 60.8% in the 2nd quarter. Worth Asset Management LLC now owns 29,314 shares of the company’s stock valued at $906,000 after acquiring an additional 11,084 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Sugarloaf Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in Innovator Equity Managed Floor ETF in the 2nd quarter worth $44,000.

Innovator Equity Managed Floor ETF Price Performance

Shares of NYSEARCA SFLR traded up $0.13 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $31.01. 36,258 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 100,194. The company’s 50 day moving average is $30.99 and its 200 day moving average is $29.88. Innovator Equity Managed Floor ETF has a one year low of $24.81 and a one year high of $31.85. The stock has a market capitalization of $274.44 million, a PE ratio of 25.92 and a beta of 0.67.

Innovator Equity Managed Floor ETF Company Profile

The Innovator Equity Managed Floor ETF (SFLR) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in large cap equity. The fund aims to provide capital appreciation by holding a portfolio of large-cap US stocks while hedging the downside risk using a laddered options strategy. The fund utilizes four, one-year FLEX options packages with staggered 3-month expiration dates to target a maximum loss of approximately 10% on a rolling 12-month basis.

