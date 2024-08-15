GPS Wealth Strategies Group LLC Makes New Investment in Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US Small-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:VSS)

GPS Wealth Strategies Group LLC purchased a new position in Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US Small-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:VSS – Free Report) during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund purchased 410 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $48,000.

Other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. International Assets Investment Management LLC boosted its stake in Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US Small-Cap ETF by 11,462.2% during the fourth quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC now owns 99,088 shares of the company’s stock worth $11,398,000 after buying an additional 98,231 shares in the last quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp lifted its stake in Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US Small-Cap ETF by 3.0% during the fourth quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp now owns 31,285 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,599,000 after purchasing an additional 911 shares during the period. Opus Capital Group LLC boosted its holdings in Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US Small-Cap ETF by 17.3% during the fourth quarter. Opus Capital Group LLC now owns 9,864 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,135,000 after purchasing an additional 1,454 shares in the last quarter. Family CFO Inc grew its stake in shares of Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US Small-Cap ETF by 3.5% in the 4th quarter. Family CFO Inc now owns 86,216 shares of the company’s stock valued at $9,917,000 after purchasing an additional 2,925 shares during the period. Finally, Zhang Financial LLC raised its holdings in shares of Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US Small-Cap ETF by 6.9% in the 4th quarter. Zhang Financial LLC now owns 15,889 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,828,000 after buying an additional 1,023 shares in the last quarter.

Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US Small-Cap ETF Price Performance

Shares of Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US Small-Cap ETF stock traded up $0.25 during midday trading on Wednesday, hitting $118.42. 126,428 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 345,219. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $118.64 and a 200-day simple moving average of $116.57. The firm has a market cap of $8.51 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.46 and a beta of 0.86. Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US Small-Cap ETF has a 52 week low of $99.03 and a 52 week high of $122.74.

About Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US Small-Cap ETF

Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US Small-Cap ETF (the Fund) is an open-end investment company. The fund invests in securities of foreign issuers. The Fund investment objective is to track the performance of the FTSE Global Small Cap ex US Index, which measures the investment return of stocks of international small-cap companies.

