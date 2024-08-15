GPS Wealth Strategies Group LLC Purchases 185 Shares of Schwab US Large-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHX)

GPS Wealth Strategies Group LLC increased its holdings in Schwab US Large-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHX – Free Report) by 7.0% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 2,826 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 185 shares during the period. GPS Wealth Strategies Group LLC’s holdings in Schwab US Large-Cap ETF were worth $182,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Clear Point Advisors Inc. raised its holdings in Schwab US Large-Cap ETF by 0.5% during the 1st quarter. Clear Point Advisors Inc. now owns 29,784 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,848,000 after buying an additional 160 shares during the period. Capital Performance Advisors LLP raised its stake in shares of Schwab US Large-Cap ETF by 1.2% in the first quarter. Capital Performance Advisors LLP now owns 13,732 shares of the company’s stock valued at $852,000 after acquiring an additional 167 shares during the period. Transform Wealth LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Schwab US Large-Cap ETF by 1.3% in the 4th quarter. Transform Wealth LLC now owns 12,911 shares of the company’s stock worth $728,000 after acquiring an additional 171 shares during the last quarter. Connecticut Wealth Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Schwab US Large-Cap ETF by 3.7% during the 1st quarter. Connecticut Wealth Management LLC now owns 4,827 shares of the company’s stock worth $300,000 after purchasing an additional 173 shares during the period. Finally, Janney Montgomery Scott LLC boosted its stake in shares of Schwab US Large-Cap ETF by 0.5% during the 1st quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 35,290 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,190,000 after purchasing an additional 173 shares during the period.

Schwab US Large-Cap ETF Stock Performance

NYSEARCA SCHX traded up $0.95 during trading on Thursday, hitting $65.21. The stock had a trading volume of 253,791 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,660,278. The stock has a market capitalization of $42.51 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 26.53 and a beta of 1.02. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $64.38 and a 200 day simple moving average of $62.01. Schwab US Large-Cap ETF has a one year low of $48.31 and a one year high of $66.83.

Schwab US Large-Cap ETF Company Profile

Schwab U.S. Large-Cap ETF (the Fund) goal is to track the total return of the Dow Jones U.S. Large-Cap Total Stock Market Index (the Index). The Fund’s index includes the large-cap portion of the Dow Jones U.S. Total Stock Market Index available to investors in the marketplace. The Dow Jones U.S. Large-Cap Total Stock Market Index includes the components ranked 1-750 by full market capitalization.

