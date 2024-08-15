GPS Wealth Strategies Group LLC Purchases 302 Shares of iShares ESG Aware MSCI USA Small-Cap ETF (BATS:ESML)

GPS Wealth Strategies Group LLC raised its position in iShares ESG Aware MSCI USA Small-Cap ETF (BATS:ESML – Free Report) by 36.7% during the second quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 1,125 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 302 shares during the period. GPS Wealth Strategies Group LLC’s holdings in iShares ESG Aware MSCI USA Small-Cap ETF were worth $43,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Invera Wealth Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of iShares ESG Aware MSCI USA Small-Cap ETF by 0.6% during the first quarter. Invera Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 89,717 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,319,000 after buying an additional 531 shares during the last quarter. 1ST Source Bank grew its position in iShares ESG Aware MSCI USA Small-Cap ETF by 7.9% in the 1st quarter. 1ST Source Bank now owns 9,095 shares of the company’s stock valued at $366,000 after acquiring an additional 668 shares during the last quarter. American Trust increased its stake in iShares ESG Aware MSCI USA Small-Cap ETF by 7.5% in the first quarter. American Trust now owns 9,857 shares of the company’s stock worth $397,000 after purchasing an additional 685 shares during the period. SWS Partners lifted its position in shares of iShares ESG Aware MSCI USA Small-Cap ETF by 13.1% during the first quarter. SWS Partners now owns 7,550 shares of the company’s stock worth $304,000 after purchasing an additional 874 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Aufman Associates Inc boosted its stake in shares of iShares ESG Aware MSCI USA Small-Cap ETF by 11.0% during the first quarter. Aufman Associates Inc now owns 18,933 shares of the company’s stock valued at $762,000 after purchasing an additional 1,880 shares during the period.

iShares ESG Aware MSCI USA Small-Cap ETF Stock Performance

Shares of BATS ESML traded down $0.14 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $39.08. The company had a trading volume of 546,111 shares. The firm has a market cap of $1.62 billion, a PE ratio of 14.50 and a beta of 1.18. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $39.16 and its 200-day moving average price is $38.79.

iShares ESG Aware MSCI USA Small-Cap ETF Company Profile

The iShares ESG Aware MSCI USA Small-Cap ETF (ESML) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in small-cap stocks. The fund tracks an index of US small-cap companies with high environmental, social, and governance factor scores as determined by MSCI. ESML was launched on Apr 10, 2018 and is managed by BlackRock.

