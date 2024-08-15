GPS Wealth Strategies Group LLC Purchases 3,044 Shares of iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:AGG)

GPS Wealth Strategies Group LLC lifted its holdings in iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:AGG – Free Report) by 583.1% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 3,566 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 3,044 shares during the period. GPS Wealth Strategies Group LLC’s holdings in iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF were worth $346,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Tennessee Valley Asset Management Partners raised its stake in iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF by 89.9% during the 4th quarter. Tennessee Valley Asset Management Partners now owns 7,436 shares of the company’s stock worth $738,000 after buying an additional 3,521 shares during the period. Carnegie Capital Asset Management LLC increased its position in shares of iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF by 15.6% during the fourth quarter. Carnegie Capital Asset Management LLC now owns 7,994 shares of the company’s stock worth $793,000 after acquiring an additional 1,077 shares in the last quarter. Dakota Wealth Management lifted its position in iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF by 29.4% in the 4th quarter. Dakota Wealth Management now owns 67,856 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,735,000 after acquiring an additional 15,423 shares in the last quarter. Sierra Capital LLC raised its stake in shares of iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF by 11.0% in the fourth quarter. Sierra Capital LLC now owns 47,593 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,724,000 after purchasing an additional 4,698 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Ballast Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF by 1.2% in the fourth quarter. Ballast Advisors LLC now owns 156,380 shares of the company’s stock valued at $15,521,000 after purchasing an additional 1,912 shares in the last quarter. 83.63% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF stock traded down $0.52 during trading on Thursday, hitting $99.78. 1,262,429 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 8,069,768. The business’s 50 day moving average is $98.13 and its 200 day moving average is $97.34. iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF has a 52 week low of $91.58 and a 52 week high of $100.89.

About iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF

IShares are index funds that are bought and sold like common stocks on national securities exchanges as well as certain foreign exchanges. iShares are attractive because of their relatively low cost, tax efficiency and trading flexibility. Investors can purchase and sell shares through any brokerage firm, financial advisor, or online broker, and hold the funds in any type of brokerage account.

