GPS Wealth Strategies Group LLC Purchases 761 Shares of iShares ESG Advanced MSCI USA ETF (NASDAQ:USXF)

GPS Wealth Strategies Group LLC grew its holdings in shares of iShares ESG Advanced MSCI USA ETF (NASDAQ:USXF – Free Report) by 68.4% during the second quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 1,874 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 761 shares during the period. GPS Wealth Strategies Group LLC’s holdings in iShares ESG Advanced MSCI USA ETF were worth $87,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of USXF. SigFig Wealth Management LLC lifted its position in iShares ESG Advanced MSCI USA ETF by 15.4% during the 4th quarter. SigFig Wealth Management LLC now owns 507,400 shares of the company’s stock valued at $20,205,000 after acquiring an additional 67,714 shares during the period. Park Avenue Securities LLC boosted its position in shares of iShares ESG Advanced MSCI USA ETF by 1.5% in the 2nd quarter. Park Avenue Securities LLC now owns 396,710 shares of the company’s stock worth $18,479,000 after purchasing an additional 5,766 shares in the last quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp boosted its position in shares of iShares ESG Advanced MSCI USA ETF by 3.2% in the 4th quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp now owns 340,150 shares of the company’s stock worth $13,545,000 after purchasing an additional 10,700 shares in the last quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers grew its stake in shares of iShares ESG Advanced MSCI USA ETF by 50.1% in the 1st quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers now owns 230,206 shares of the company’s stock worth $10,394,000 after buying an additional 76,879 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Balanced Rock Investment Advisors LLC increased its position in iShares ESG Advanced MSCI USA ETF by 272.5% during the 1st quarter. Balanced Rock Investment Advisors LLC now owns 193,708 shares of the company’s stock valued at $8,746,000 after buying an additional 141,699 shares in the last quarter.

iShares ESG Advanced MSCI USA ETF stock traded up $0.25 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, hitting $46.43. The company had a trading volume of 58,662 shares, compared to its average volume of 75,030. iShares ESG Advanced MSCI USA ETF has a 12 month low of $33.13 and a 12 month high of $48.53. The company has a market capitalization of $1.10 billion, a PE ratio of 30.78 and a beta of 1.03. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $46.53 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $44.71.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, June 17th. Investors of record on Tuesday, June 11th were paid a $0.0901 dividend. This represents a $0.36 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.78%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, June 11th.

The iShares ESG Advanced MSCI USA ETF (USXF) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the MSCI USA Choice ESG Screened index. The fund tracks an index of large- and mid-cap US equities screened for positive environmental, social and governance rating while also screening for involvement in controversial activities.

