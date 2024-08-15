GPS Wealth Strategies Group LLC Raises Stock Position in Caterpillar Inc. (NYSE:CAT)

GPS Wealth Strategies Group LLC boosted its holdings in Caterpillar Inc. (NYSE:CAT – Free Report) by 3.7% in the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 5,307 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after buying an additional 190 shares during the period. GPS Wealth Strategies Group LLC’s holdings in Caterpillar were worth $1,768,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of CAT. Private Trust Co. NA boosted its holdings in shares of Caterpillar by 0.3% during the 1st quarter. Private Trust Co. NA now owns 10,695 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $3,919,000 after purchasing an additional 30 shares during the last quarter. Southland Equity Partners LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Caterpillar by 4.0% during the 1st quarter. Southland Equity Partners LLC now owns 784 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $287,000 after purchasing an additional 30 shares during the last quarter. Davis Investment Partners LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Caterpillar by 2.1% during the 1st quarter. Davis Investment Partners LLC now owns 1,454 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $541,000 after purchasing an additional 30 shares during the last quarter. Hilltop National Bank boosted its holdings in shares of Caterpillar by 1.2% during the 2nd quarter. Hilltop National Bank now owns 2,636 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $878,000 after purchasing an additional 31 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Exchange Capital Management Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Caterpillar by 3.3% during the 1st quarter. Exchange Capital Management Inc. now owns 1,016 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $372,000 after purchasing an additional 32 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 70.98% of the company’s stock.

Insider Activity at Caterpillar

In related news, insider Cheryl H. Johnson sold 1,508 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, July 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $350.00, for a total transaction of $527,800.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 18,515 shares in the company, valued at $6,480,250. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. 0.33% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Caterpillar Stock Down 0.4 %

CAT stock traded down $1.38 during trading on Wednesday, hitting $337.42. 1,610,213 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,730,814. The firm has a market capitalization of $165.02 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.30, a PEG ratio of 1.72 and a beta of 1.12. Caterpillar Inc. has a 1 year low of $223.76 and a 1 year high of $382.01. The company has a quick ratio of 0.83, a current ratio of 1.35 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.41. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $333.68 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $340.00.

Caterpillar (NYSE:CAT – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, August 6th. The industrial products company reported $5.99 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $5.53 by $0.46. Caterpillar had a net margin of 16.79% and a return on equity of 58.61%. The company had revenue of $16.69 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $16.91 billion. During the same period last year, the firm earned $5.55 earnings per share. Caterpillar’s revenue was down 3.6% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Caterpillar Inc. will post 21.57 EPS for the current year.

Caterpillar declared that its board has authorized a share repurchase plan on Wednesday, June 12th that permits the company to repurchase $20.00 billion in shares. This repurchase authorization permits the industrial products company to buy up to 12.7% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares repurchase plans are usually a sign that the company’s board believes its shares are undervalued.

Caterpillar Increases Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, August 20th. Stockholders of record on Monday, July 22nd will be paid a dividend of $1.41 per share. This is an increase from Caterpillar’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.30. This represents a $5.64 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.67%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, July 22nd. Caterpillar’s payout ratio is presently 25.46%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of research analysts recently commented on the stock. StockNews.com raised shares of Caterpillar from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Saturday. TD Cowen increased their price target on shares of Caterpillar from $338.00 to $340.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, April 26th. Raymond James initiated coverage on shares of Caterpillar in a research report on Friday, June 28th. They issued a “market perform” rating on the stock. Oppenheimer reissued a “market perform” rating on shares of Caterpillar in a research report on Thursday, April 18th. Finally, Citigroup initiated coverage on shares of Caterpillar in a research report on Wednesday, June 26th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $380.00 price objective on the stock. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Caterpillar has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $337.38.

About Caterpillar

Caterpillar Inc manufactures and sells construction and mining equipment, off-highway diesel and natural gas engines, industrial gas turbines, and diesel-electric locomotives in worldwide. Its Construction Industries segment offers asphalt pavers, compactors, road reclaimers, forestry machines, cold planers, material handlers, track-type tractors, excavators, telehandlers, motor graders, and pipelayers; compact track, wheel, track-type, backhoe, and skid steer loaders; and related parts and tools.

