GPS Wealth Strategies Group LLC Sells 1,184 Shares of Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF (NYSEARCA:VIG)

GPS Wealth Strategies Group LLC cut its position in shares of Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF (NYSEARCA:VIG – Free Report) by 3.4% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 34,053 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,184 shares during the quarter. Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF makes up about 0.9% of GPS Wealth Strategies Group LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 16th largest position. GPS Wealth Strategies Group LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF were worth $6,216,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC bought a new position in Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF during the 1st quarter worth approximately $26,000. FPC Investment Advisory Inc. bought a new position in Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF during the 1st quarter worth approximately $30,000. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC bought a new position in Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF during the 4th quarter worth approximately $31,000. Opal Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new position in Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF during the 1st quarter worth approximately $34,000. Finally, VisionPoint Advisory Group LLC bought a new position in Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF during the 4th quarter worth approximately $38,000.

Get Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF alerts:

Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF Trading Up 0.4 %

NYSEARCA VIG traded up $0.80 on Wednesday, hitting $188.15. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 489,714 shares, compared to its average volume of 883,003. Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF has a 52-week low of $149.67 and a 52-week high of $190.97. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $185.11 and its 200 day simple moving average is $180.73. The firm has a market cap of $81.34 billion, a P/E ratio of 24.54 and a beta of 0.78.

About Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF

Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF (the Fund) seeks to track the investment performance of the Dividend Achievers Select Index. Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Dividend Appreciation Index Fund. The Fund will hold all the stocks in the index in approximately the same proportions as their weightings in the index.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding VIG? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF (NYSEARCA:VIG – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.