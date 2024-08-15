GPS Wealth Strategies Group LLC Sells 23,614 Shares of Janus Henderson Short Duration Income ETF (NYSEARCA:VNLA)

GPS Wealth Strategies Group LLC lessened its stake in shares of Janus Henderson Short Duration Income ETF (NYSEARCA:VNLA – Free Report) by 45.4% in the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 28,453 shares of the company’s stock after selling 23,614 shares during the period. GPS Wealth Strategies Group LLC’s holdings in Janus Henderson Short Duration Income ETF were worth $1,381,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in VNLA. SouthState Corp bought a new position in shares of Janus Henderson Short Duration Income ETF during the 4th quarter worth approximately $59,000. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Janus Henderson Short Duration Income ETF in the first quarter valued at about $69,000. Principal Securities Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Janus Henderson Short Duration Income ETF in the fourth quarter valued at about $174,000. Assetmark Inc. boosted its position in Janus Henderson Short Duration Income ETF by 20.1% in the fourth quarter. Assetmark Inc. now owns 3,620 shares of the company’s stock valued at $175,000 after buying an additional 605 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Muirfield Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Janus Henderson Short Duration Income ETF in the 4th quarter worth approximately $205,000.

Get Janus Henderson Short Duration Income ETF alerts:

Janus Henderson Short Duration Income ETF Stock Performance

Shares of NYSEARCA VNLA remained flat at $48.77 during trading on Wednesday. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 188,548 shares, compared to its average volume of 397,716. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $48.56 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $48.44. Janus Henderson Short Duration Income ETF has a twelve month low of $47.74 and a twelve month high of $48.81.

Janus Henderson Short Duration Income ETF Cuts Dividend

Janus Henderson Short Duration Income ETF Company Profile

The company also recently declared a dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, August 7th. Investors of record on Thursday, August 1st were issued a dividend of $0.1981 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, August 1st.

(Free Report)

The Janus Henderson Short Duration Income ETF (VNLA) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the 3-Month USD LIBOR index. The fund is an actively-managed fixed income fund that aims to outperform the FTSE 3-Month US Treasury Bill Index by holding a wide range of fixed income securities with an aggregate duration target of 0-2 years.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding VNLA? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Janus Henderson Short Duration Income ETF (NYSEARCA:VNLA – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Janus Henderson Short Duration Income ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Janus Henderson Short Duration Income ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.