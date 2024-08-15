GPS Wealth Strategies Group LLC Sells 3,000 Shares of Pfizer Inc. (NYSE:PFE)

GPS Wealth Strategies Group LLC decreased its holdings in shares of Pfizer Inc. (NYSE:PFE – Free Report) by 13.0% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 20,053 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after selling 3,000 shares during the quarter. GPS Wealth Strategies Group LLC’s holdings in Pfizer were worth $561,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in PFE. Olistico Wealth LLC bought a new stake in Pfizer in the 2nd quarter valued at $25,000. Creekmur Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Pfizer in the fourth quarter valued at about $32,000. Trivant Custom Portfolio Group LLC grew its stake in shares of Pfizer by 100.0% in the first quarter. Trivant Custom Portfolio Group LLC now owns 1,200 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $33,000 after acquiring an additional 600 shares in the last quarter. Tennessee Valley Asset Management Partners acquired a new position in shares of Pfizer in the fourth quarter valued at about $36,000. Finally, DiNuzzo Private Wealth Inc. bought a new position in Pfizer during the fourth quarter worth about $37,000. 68.36% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get Pfizer alerts:

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of research analysts have issued reports on the stock. Daiwa America upgraded shares of Pfizer from a “moderate buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 7th. Daiwa Capital Markets upgraded Pfizer from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and boosted their price target for the company from $28.00 to $34.00 in a research note on Wednesday, August 7th. Barclays raised their price objective on Pfizer from $30.00 to $32.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 31st. StockNews.com upgraded Pfizer from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 1st. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company raised their price target on Pfizer from $28.00 to $30.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 31st. Eight analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seven have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Pfizer presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $34.54.

Pfizer Trading Down 0.4 %

PFE traded down $0.12 during trading on Thursday, hitting $28.76. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 8,412,603 shares, compared to its average volume of 39,371,652. The firm has a market capitalization of $162.97 billion, a P/E ratio of -477.42, a PEG ratio of 0.99 and a beta of 0.69. Pfizer Inc. has a twelve month low of $25.20 and a twelve month high of $37.19. The company has a quick ratio of 0.60, a current ratio of 0.86 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.65. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $28.75 and its 200-day moving average price is $27.88.

Pfizer (NYSE:PFE – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, July 30th. The biopharmaceutical company reported $0.60 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.46 by $0.14. The company had revenue of $13.28 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $12.96 billion. Pfizer had a positive return on equity of 8.42% and a negative net margin of 4.66%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 2.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.67 EPS. Analysts anticipate that Pfizer Inc. will post 2.68 EPS for the current year.

Pfizer Dividend Announcement

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, September 3rd. Shareholders of record on Friday, July 26th will be issued a dividend of $0.42 per share. This represents a $1.68 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 5.84%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, July 26th. Pfizer’s dividend payout ratio is currently -2,799.53%.

About Pfizer

(Free Report)

Pfizer Inc discovers, develops, manufactures, markets, distributes, and sells biopharmaceutical products in the United States, Europe, and internationally. The company offers medicines and vaccines in various therapeutic areas, including cardiovascular metabolic, migraine, and women's health under the Eliquis, Nurtec ODT/Vydura, Zavzpret, and the Premarin family brands; infectious diseases with unmet medical needs under the Prevnar family, Abrysvo, Nimenrix, FSME/IMMUN-TicoVac, and Trumenba brands; and COVID-19 prevention and treatment, and potential future mRNA and antiviral products under the Comirnaty and Paxlovid brands.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding PFE? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Pfizer Inc. (NYSE:PFE – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Pfizer Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Pfizer and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.