Great Valley Advisor Group Inc. Boosts Stake in Invesco S&P 500 Low Volatility ETF (NYSEARCA:SPLV)

Great Valley Advisor Group Inc. grew its position in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Low Volatility ETF (NYSEARCA:SPLV – Free Report) by 45.0% during the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 6,192 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,922 shares during the period. Great Valley Advisor Group Inc.’s holdings in Invesco S&P 500 Low Volatility ETF were worth $403,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in SPLV. Alaska Permanent Fund Corp increased its stake in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Low Volatility ETF by 7.6% in the 1st quarter. Alaska Permanent Fund Corp now owns 3,027,451 shares of the company’s stock worth $199,418,000 after purchasing an additional 212,725 shares in the last quarter. Global Assets Advisory LLC increased its stake in Invesco S&P 500 Low Volatility ETF by 6,354.7% in the 1st quarter. Global Assets Advisory LLC now owns 2,499,503 shares of the company’s stock worth $164,642,000 after buying an additional 2,460,779 shares in the last quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC increased its stake in Invesco S&P 500 Low Volatility ETF by 0.6% in the 1st quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 1,562,444 shares of the company’s stock worth $102,918,000 after buying an additional 10,014 shares in the last quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. increased its stake in Invesco S&P 500 Low Volatility ETF by 50.6% in the 4th quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 1,385,562 shares of the company’s stock worth $86,819,000 after buying an additional 465,676 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Kestra Advisory Services LLC increased its stake in Invesco S&P 500 Low Volatility ETF by 4.3% in the 1st quarter. Kestra Advisory Services LLC now owns 665,728 shares of the company’s stock worth $43,852,000 after buying an additional 27,463 shares in the last quarter.

Get Invesco S&P 500 Low Volatility ETF alerts:

Invesco S&P 500 Low Volatility ETF Stock Performance

Shares of SPLV stock opened at $68.33 on Thursday. The firm has a market capitalization of $7.39 billion, a PE ratio of 23.07 and a beta of 0.47. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $66.22 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $64.99. Invesco S&P 500 Low Volatility ETF has a 52-week low of $57.17 and a 52-week high of $68.75.

Invesco S&P 500 Low Volatility ETF Company Profile

The Invesco S&P 500 Low Volatility ETF (SPLV) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the S&P 500 Low Volatility index. The fund tracks a volatility-weighted index of the 100 least-volatile stocks in the S&P 500. SPLV was launched on May 5, 2011 and is managed by Invesco.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SPLV? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Invesco S&P 500 Low Volatility ETF (NYSEARCA:SPLV – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Invesco S&P 500 Low Volatility ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Invesco S&P 500 Low Volatility ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.