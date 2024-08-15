Great Valley Advisor Group Inc. Buys 17,701 Shares of XAI Octagon Floating Rate & Alternative Income Trust (NYSE:XFLT)

Great Valley Advisor Group Inc. raised its holdings in shares of XAI Octagon Floating Rate & Alternative Income Trust (NYSE:XFLT – Free Report) by 41.5% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 60,322 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 17,701 shares during the quarter. Great Valley Advisor Group Inc.’s holdings in XAI Octagon Floating Rate & Alternative Income Trust were worth $425,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Astoria Portfolio Advisors LLC. grew its stake in XAI Octagon Floating Rate & Alternative Income Trust by 11.6% in the fourth quarter. Astoria Portfolio Advisors LLC. now owns 15,839 shares of the company’s stock valued at $121,000 after purchasing an additional 1,651 shares during the last quarter. B. Riley Wealth Advisors Inc. raised its stake in shares of XAI Octagon Floating Rate & Alternative Income Trust by 4.0% during the 1st quarter. B. Riley Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 68,860 shares of the company’s stock worth $484,000 after buying an additional 2,644 shares during the period. Private Advisor Group LLC raised its stake in shares of XAI Octagon Floating Rate & Alternative Income Trust by 4.8% during the 1st quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC now owns 74,916 shares of the company’s stock worth $531,000 after buying an additional 3,450 shares during the period. J.W. Cole Advisors Inc. increased its position in shares of XAI Octagon Floating Rate & Alternative Income Trust by 47.9% during the fourth quarter. J.W. Cole Advisors Inc. now owns 23,123 shares of the company’s stock worth $165,000 after purchasing an additional 7,487 shares in the last quarter. Finally, CFO4Life Group LLC increased its position in shares of XAI Octagon Floating Rate & Alternative Income Trust by 38.8% during the first quarter. CFO4Life Group LLC now owns 35,800 shares of the company’s stock worth $254,000 after purchasing an additional 10,000 shares in the last quarter.

XAI Octagon Floating Rate & Alternative Income Trust Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE:XFLT opened at $6.98 on Thursday. The business has a fifty day moving average of $7.06 and a two-hundred day moving average of $7.12. XAI Octagon Floating Rate & Alternative Income Trust has a 52-week low of $6.41 and a 52-week high of $7.76.

XAI Octagon Floating Rate & Alternative Income Trust Dividend Announcement

XAI Octagon Floating Rate & Alternative Income Trust Profile

The company also recently announced a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, September 3rd. Investors of record on Thursday, August 15th will be paid a dividend of $0.085 per share. This represents a $1.02 annualized dividend and a yield of 14.61%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, August 15th. XAI Octagon Floating Rate & Alternative Income Trust’s payout ratio is 117.24%.

XAI Octagon Floating Rate & Alternative Income Term Trust invests in a dynamically managed portfolio of floating-rate credit instruments and other structured credit investments within the private markets. Under normal market conditions, the Trust will invest at least 80% of managed assets in senior secured loans, CLO debt and CLO equity.

The Trust seeks attractive total return with an emphasis on income generation across multiple stages of the credit cycle.

