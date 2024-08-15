Great Valley Advisor Group Inc. Buys New Stake in Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Value ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHV)

Great Valley Advisor Group Inc. bought a new stake in Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Value ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHV – Free Report) during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor bought 4,122 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $305,000.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Hart & Patterson Financial Group LLC lifted its stake in Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Value ETF by 15.0% in the 2nd quarter. Hart & Patterson Financial Group LLC now owns 33,663 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,494,000 after buying an additional 4,391 shares in the last quarter. Gemmer Asset Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Value ETF by 4.0% during the 2nd quarter. Gemmer Asset Management LLC now owns 1,337,883 shares of the company’s stock worth $99,110,000 after purchasing an additional 51,758 shares during the period. Cooper Financial Group lifted its stake in shares of Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Value ETF by 19.6% during the 2nd quarter. Cooper Financial Group now owns 401,687 shares of the company’s stock worth $29,757,000 after purchasing an additional 65,897 shares during the period. Alpha Cubed Investments LLC lifted its stake in shares of Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Value ETF by 3.8% during the 2nd quarter. Alpha Cubed Investments LLC now owns 27,455 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,034,000 after purchasing an additional 995 shares during the period. Finally, Dynamic Advisor Solutions LLC lifted its stake in shares of Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Value ETF by 2.8% during the 2nd quarter. Dynamic Advisor Solutions LLC now owns 46,385 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,436,000 after purchasing an additional 1,266 shares during the period.

Shares of Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Value ETF stock opened at $76.00 on Thursday. Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Value ETF has a fifty-two week low of $60.99 and a fifty-two week high of $77.79. The firm has a market cap of $10.97 billion, a PE ratio of 17.88 and a beta of 0.77. The business’s fifty day moving average is $75.09 and its two-hundred day moving average is $74.03.

Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Value ETF (the Fund) goal is to track the total return of the Dow Jones U.S. Large-Cap Value Total Stock Market Index (the Index). The Fund’s index includes the large-cap value portion of the Dow Jones U.S. Total Stock Market Index available to investors in the marketplace. The Dow Jones U.S.

