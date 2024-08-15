Great Valley Advisor Group Inc. Cuts Stake in iShares ESG Aware MSCI USA ETF (NASDAQ:ESGU)

Great Valley Advisor Group Inc. lowered its position in shares of iShares ESG Aware MSCI USA ETF (NASDAQ:ESGU – Free Report) by 7.7% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 4,706 shares of the company’s stock after selling 395 shares during the period. Great Valley Advisor Group Inc.’s holdings in iShares ESG Aware MSCI USA ETF were worth $561,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in ESGU. International Assets Investment Management LLC purchased a new position in iShares ESG Aware MSCI USA ETF in the fourth quarter valued at about $2,213,000. Cerity Partners LLC grew its stake in iShares ESG Aware MSCI USA ETF by 173.8% in the fourth quarter. Cerity Partners LLC now owns 54,983 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,769,000 after purchasing an additional 34,905 shares during the last quarter. Tennessee Valley Asset Management Partners purchased a new position in iShares ESG Aware MSCI USA ETF in the fourth quarter valued at about $55,000. Capital Analysts LLC grew its stake in iShares ESG Aware MSCI USA ETF by 1.8% in the fourth quarter. Capital Analysts LLC now owns 9,658 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,013,000 after purchasing an additional 167 shares during the last quarter. Finally, TRUE Private Wealth Advisors grew its stake in iShares ESG Aware MSCI USA ETF by 25.7% in the fourth quarter. TRUE Private Wealth Advisors now owns 10,918 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,145,000 after purchasing an additional 2,234 shares during the last quarter.

ESGU opened at $119.40 on Thursday. The business’s 50-day moving average is $119.42 and its two-hundred day moving average is $114.97. iShares ESG Aware MSCI USA ETF has a 1 year low of $89.69 and a 1 year high of $124.11. The firm has a market capitalization of $12.66 billion, a PE ratio of 25.85 and a beta of 1.02.

About iShares ESG Aware MSCI USA ETF

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, June 17th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, June 11th were issued a $0.2916 dividend. This represents a $1.17 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.98%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, June 11th.

The iShares ESG Aware MSCI USA ETF (ESGU) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the MSCI USA Extended ESG Focus index. The fund tracks an index composed of US companies that are selected and weighted for positive environmental, social and governance characteristics. ESGU was launched on Dec 1, 2016 and is managed by BlackRock.

