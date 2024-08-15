Great Valley Advisor Group Inc. Has $319,000 Stock Holdings in Fidelity National Information Services, Inc. (NYSE:FIS)

Great Valley Advisor Group Inc. trimmed its stake in shares of Fidelity National Information Services, Inc. (NYSE:FIS – Free Report) by 4.7% in the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 4,232 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock after selling 211 shares during the quarter. Great Valley Advisor Group Inc.’s holdings in Fidelity National Information Services were worth $319,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Rise Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Fidelity National Information Services during the first quarter worth about $29,000. EdgeRock Capital LLC bought a new position in shares of Fidelity National Information Services during the fourth quarter worth about $29,000. Palisade Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in Fidelity National Information Services in the first quarter worth approximately $37,000. Delta Asset Management LLC TN increased its holdings in Fidelity National Information Services by 600.0% in the fourth quarter. Delta Asset Management LLC TN now owns 525 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $32,000 after purchasing an additional 450 shares in the last quarter. Finally, LRI Investments LLC bought a new stake in Fidelity National Information Services in the first quarter worth approximately $46,000. 96.23% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Insider Activity at Fidelity National Information Services

In related news, Director Jeffrey A. Goldstein bought 719 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, July 15th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $76.81 per share, for a total transaction of $55,226.39. Following the acquisition, the director now directly owns 9,771 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $750,510.51. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. 0.20% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Fidelity National Information Services Price Performance

Shares of NYSE FIS opened at $78.09 on Thursday. The firm has a market capitalization of $43.44 billion, a P/E ratio of -7.63, a P/E/G ratio of 0.77 and a beta of 1.06. The company has a quick ratio of 1.52, a current ratio of 1.52 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.59. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $75.91 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $72.20. Fidelity National Information Services, Inc. has a twelve month low of $46.91 and a twelve month high of $78.73.

Fidelity National Information Services (NYSE:FIS – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 6th. The information technology services provider reported $1.36 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.23 by $0.13. Fidelity National Information Services had a positive return on equity of 13.91% and a negative net margin of 54.14%. The firm had revenue of $2.49 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.49 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $1.55 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 2.7% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Fidelity National Information Services, Inc. will post 4.94 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Fidelity National Information Services Dividend Announcement

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, September 24th. Investors of record on Tuesday, September 10th will be issued a dividend of $0.36 per share. This represents a $1.44 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.84%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, September 10th. Fidelity National Information Services’s dividend payout ratio is presently -14.08%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several equities research analysts have recently commented on the company. Susquehanna boosted their price objective on Fidelity National Information Services from $86.00 to $88.00 and gave the company a “positive” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 7th. Mizuho lifted their target price on Fidelity National Information Services from $76.00 to $85.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 9th. Evercore ISI lifted their target price on Fidelity National Information Services from $75.00 to $80.00 and gave the company an “in-line” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 7th. TD Cowen lifted their target price on Fidelity National Information Services from $75.00 to $78.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 7th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their target price on Fidelity National Information Services from $83.00 to $85.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 7th. Ten investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twelve have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $80.45.

Fidelity National Information Services Profile

Fidelity National Information Services, Inc engages in the provision of financial services technology solutions for financial institutions, businesses, and developers worldwide. It operates through Banking Solutions, Capital Market Solutions, and Corporate and Other segments. The company provides core processing and ancillary applications; mobile and online banking; fraud, risk management, and compliance; card and retail payment; electronic funds transfer and network; wealth and retirement; and item processing and output solutions.

