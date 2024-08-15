Great Valley Advisor Group Inc. Purchases 582 Shares of iShares Russell 2000 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:IWN)

Great Valley Advisor Group Inc. boosted its position in shares of iShares Russell 2000 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:IWN – Free Report) by 6.6% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 9,450 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 582 shares during the quarter. Great Valley Advisor Group Inc.’s holdings in iShares Russell 2000 Value ETF were worth $1,439,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Lynx Investment Advisory bought a new position in shares of iShares Russell 2000 Value ETF during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $26,000. Wolverine Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of iShares Russell 2000 Value ETF in the fourth quarter valued at $31,000. Clearstead Trust LLC raised its position in shares of iShares Russell 2000 Value ETF by 75.9% in the first quarter. Clearstead Trust LLC now owns 241 shares of the company’s stock valued at $38,000 after purchasing an additional 104 shares during the period. LifeSteps Financial Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of iShares Russell 2000 Value ETF during the 1st quarter worth about $40,000. Finally, Tidemark LLC acquired a new stake in shares of iShares Russell 2000 Value ETF during the 4th quarter worth about $46,000.

Shares of NYSEARCA IWN opened at $156.84 on Thursday. The firm has a market cap of $12.00 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.79 and a beta of 1.17. The business’s 50 day moving average is $157.05 and its 200-day moving average is $154.40. iShares Russell 2000 Value ETF has a 1-year low of $124.97 and a 1-year high of $174.83.

iShares Russell 2000 Value ETF, formerly Ishares Trust Russel 2000 (the Fund), formerly iShares Russell 2000 Value Index Fund, is an exchange traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Russell 2000 Value Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of equity securities of Russell 2000 Index issuers with relatively lower price-to-book ratios and lower forecasted growth.

