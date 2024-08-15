Great Valley Advisor Group Inc. Reduces Stock Position in iShares U.S. Technology ETF (NYSEARCA:IYW)

Great Valley Advisor Group Inc. lessened its stake in iShares U.S. Technology ETF (NYSEARCA:IYW – Free Report) by 6.4% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 3,890 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 266 shares during the quarter. Great Valley Advisor Group Inc.’s holdings in iShares U.S. Technology ETF were worth $586,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in IYW. VitalStone Financial LLC acquired a new stake in shares of iShares U.S. Technology ETF during the 1st quarter worth about $36,000. Tidemark LLC acquired a new stake in shares of iShares U.S. Technology ETF during the fourth quarter valued at about $50,000. GAMMA Investing LLC purchased a new stake in shares of iShares U.S. Technology ETF in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $52,000. Sugarloaf Wealth Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of iShares U.S. Technology ETF by 40.3% in the 2nd quarter. Sugarloaf Wealth Management LLC now owns 397 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $60,000 after acquiring an additional 114 shares during the last quarter. Finally, SYM FINANCIAL Corp purchased a new position in shares of iShares U.S. Technology ETF during the 1st quarter worth approximately $61,000.

Get iShares U.S. Technology ETF alerts:

iShares U.S. Technology ETF Price Performance

Shares of iShares U.S. Technology ETF stock opened at $144.82 on Thursday. The stock has a market capitalization of $17.79 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 38.84 and a beta of 1.43. The business has a 50-day moving average of $148.09 and a 200 day moving average of $138.77. iShares U.S. Technology ETF has a 12 month low of $100.84 and a 12 month high of $158.97.

iShares U.S. Technology ETF Profile

iShares U.S. Technology ETF, formerly iShares Dow Jones U.S. Technology Sector Index Fund (the Fund) is a non-diversified fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the Dow Jones U.S. Technology Index (the Index).

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding IYW? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for iShares U.S. Technology ETF (NYSEARCA:IYW – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for iShares U.S. Technology ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares U.S. Technology ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.