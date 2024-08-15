Great Valley Advisor Group Inc. Sells 1,001 Shares of Vanguard Total International Bond ETF (NASDAQ:BNDX)

Great Valley Advisor Group Inc. lowered its position in Vanguard Total International Bond ETF (NASDAQ:BNDX – Free Report) by 2.4% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 40,888 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,001 shares during the period. Great Valley Advisor Group Inc.’s holdings in Vanguard Total International Bond ETF were worth $1,990,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors have also made changes to their positions in BNDX. Atlantic Edge Private Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in Vanguard Total International Bond ETF in the 4th quarter worth $25,000. Quent Capital LLC acquired a new position in Vanguard Total International Bond ETF in the 1st quarter worth $28,000. Maryland Capital Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in Vanguard Total International Bond ETF in the 1st quarter worth $29,000. Central Pacific Bank Trust Division acquired a new position in Vanguard Total International Bond ETF in the 1st quarter worth $32,000. Finally, American Capital Advisory LLC boosted its stake in Vanguard Total International Bond ETF by 5,890.9% in the 1st quarter. American Capital Advisory LLC now owns 659 shares of the company’s stock worth $32,000 after purchasing an additional 648 shares during the period.

Vanguard Total International Bond ETF Stock Performance

Vanguard Total International Bond ETF stock opened at $49.94 on Thursday. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $49.07 and a 200-day moving average of $48.86. Vanguard Total International Bond ETF has a one year low of $47.30 and a one year high of $51.04.

Vanguard Total International Bond ETF Increases Dividend

Vanguard Total International Bond ETF Profile

The firm also recently disclosed a dividend, which was paid on Monday, August 5th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, August 1st were paid a dividend of $0.1005 per share. This is an increase from Vanguard Total International Bond ETF’s previous dividend of $0.09. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, August 1st.

The Vanguard Total International Bond ETF (BNDX) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in investment grade fixed income. The fund tracks an investment-grade, non-USD denominated bond index, hedged against currency fluctuations for US investors. BNDX was launched on Jun 4, 2013 and is managed by Vanguard.

