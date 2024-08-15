Great Valley Advisor Group Inc. Sells 1,192 Shares of BlackRock Science and Technology Trust (NYSE:BST)

Great Valley Advisor Group Inc. decreased its holdings in BlackRock Science and Technology Trust (NYSE:BST – Free Report) by 8.9% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 12,223 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,192 shares during the quarter. Great Valley Advisor Group Inc.’s holdings in BlackRock Science and Technology Trust were worth $460,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Mirador Capital Partners LP raised its position in BlackRock Science and Technology Trust by 8.8% in the 2nd quarter. Mirador Capital Partners LP now owns 8,163 shares of the company’s stock valued at $307,000 after purchasing an additional 660 shares during the last quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new position in BlackRock Science and Technology Trust in the 1st quarter valued at $25,000. Cetera Investment Advisers bought a new stake in shares of BlackRock Science and Technology Trust during the first quarter worth $1,565,000. Larson Financial Group LLC raised its position in shares of BlackRock Science and Technology Trust by 396.5% during the first quarter. Larson Financial Group LLC now owns 993 shares of the company’s stock worth $37,000 after acquiring an additional 793 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Janney Montgomery Scott LLC raised its position in shares of BlackRock Science and Technology Trust by 4.9% during the first quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 136,636 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,045,000 after acquiring an additional 6,386 shares during the last quarter.

BlackRock Science and Technology Trust Stock Performance

BST stock opened at $34.35 on Thursday. BlackRock Science and Technology Trust has a twelve month low of $29.62 and a twelve month high of $39.01. The business has a fifty day moving average of $36.50 and a 200-day moving average of $36.30.

BlackRock Science and Technology Trust Dividend Announcement

BlackRock Science and Technology Trust Company Profile

The firm also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, August 30th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, August 15th will be paid a $0.25 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, August 15th. This represents a $3.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 8.73%.

BlackRock Science and Technology Trust is a closed ended equity mutual fund launched by BlackRock, Inc The fund is managed by BlackRock Advisors, LLC. It invests directly and indirectly through derivative such as options in public equity markets of countries across the globe. The fund seeks to invest in stocks of companies operating across the science and technology sector.

