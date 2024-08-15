Great Valley Advisor Group Inc. Sells 3,598 Shares of Vanguard Extended Market ETF (NYSEARCA:VXF)

Great Valley Advisor Group Inc. lessened its stake in shares of Vanguard Extended Market ETF (NYSEARCA:VXF – Free Report) by 58.3% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 2,578 shares of the company’s stock after selling 3,598 shares during the quarter. Great Valley Advisor Group Inc.’s holdings in Vanguard Extended Market ETF were worth $436,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Kingfisher Capital LLC boosted its stake in shares of Vanguard Extended Market ETF by 0.6% in the 4th quarter. Kingfisher Capital LLC now owns 9,451 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,554,000 after buying an additional 61 shares during the last quarter. Chilton Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Vanguard Extended Market ETF by 0.4% in the 1st quarter. Chilton Capital Management LLC now owns 17,180 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,011,000 after purchasing an additional 61 shares during the period. Simplicity Wealth LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Vanguard Extended Market ETF by 1.1% in the second quarter. Simplicity Wealth LLC now owns 5,584 shares of the company’s stock worth $942,000 after buying an additional 62 shares during the last quarter. Quad Cities Investment Group LLC grew its position in Vanguard Extended Market ETF by 4.2% during the second quarter. Quad Cities Investment Group LLC now owns 1,573 shares of the company’s stock valued at $265,000 after buying an additional 64 shares during the period. Finally, Sage Capital Advisors llc raised its position in Vanguard Extended Market ETF by 2.1% in the second quarter. Sage Capital Advisors llc now owns 3,341 shares of the company’s stock worth $564,000 after acquiring an additional 68 shares during the period.

Vanguard Extended Market ETF Price Performance

Shares of VXF stock opened at $170.09 on Thursday. Vanguard Extended Market ETF has a 1 year low of $131.80 and a 1 year high of $182.24. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $170.80 and a 200-day moving average price of $169.51. The company has a market cap of $18.27 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.96 and a beta of 1.26.

Vanguard Extended Market ETF Profile

Vanguard Extended Market ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Extended Market Stock Index Fund, which employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the Standard & Poor’s Completion Index (the Index), a diversified index of stocks of small and medium-sized United States companies.

