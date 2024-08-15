Great Valley Advisor Group Inc. Sells 7,364 Shares of FS KKR Capital Corp. (NYSE:FSK)

Great Valley Advisor Group Inc. trimmed its position in shares of FS KKR Capital Corp. (NYSE:FSK – Free Report) by 22.1% in the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 25,927 shares of the company’s stock after selling 7,364 shares during the period. Great Valley Advisor Group Inc.’s holdings in FS KKR Capital were worth $512,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. UBS Group AG boosted its holdings in FS KKR Capital by 12.2% during the fourth quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 831,771 shares of the company’s stock valued at $16,610,000 after acquiring an additional 90,233 shares during the period. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC lifted its stake in shares of FS KKR Capital by 30.0% in the first quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 64,859 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,237,000 after buying an additional 14,977 shares during the period. United Advisor Group LLC bought a new stake in shares of FS KKR Capital in the fourth quarter valued at about $2,916,000. Jump Financial LLC lifted its stake in shares of FS KKR Capital by 106.4% in the fourth quarter. Jump Financial LLC now owns 268,800 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,368,000 after buying an additional 138,579 shares during the period. Finally, Private Advisor Group LLC lifted its stake in shares of FS KKR Capital by 9.9% in the fourth quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC now owns 540,221 shares of the company’s stock valued at $10,790,000 after buying an additional 48,546 shares during the period. 36.26% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

FS KKR Capital Stock Performance

NYSE:FSK opened at $19.40 on Thursday. FS KKR Capital Corp. has a 1 year low of $18.31 and a 1 year high of $20.99. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $19.89 and a 200-day moving average of $19.66. The company has a current ratio of 2.26, a quick ratio of 2.26 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.16. The stock has a market capitalization of $5.43 billion, a P/E ratio of 8.08 and a beta of 1.26.

FS KKR Capital Dividend Announcement

FS KKR Capital ( NYSE:FSK Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 6th. The company reported $0.75 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.71 by $0.04. The business had revenue of $439.00 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $426.41 million. FS KKR Capital had a net margin of 37.06% and a return on equity of 12.42%. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.78 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that FS KKR Capital Corp. will post 2.82 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a None dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, October 2nd. Investors of record on Wednesday, September 11th will be issued a $0.70 dividend. This represents a dividend yield of 14.6%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, September 11th. FS KKR Capital’s dividend payout ratio is currently 106.67%.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other FS KKR Capital news, insider Daniel Pietrzak bought 5,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 8th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $19.21 per share, with a total value of $96,050.00. Following the acquisition, the insider now owns 44,800 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $860,608. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Company insiders own 0.25% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several equities research analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company reduced their target price on shares of FS KKR Capital from $22.00 to $21.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, August 8th. B. Riley reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $21.00 target price (up previously from $20.00) on shares of FS KKR Capital in a research note on Friday, May 10th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada reiterated a “sector perform” rating and issued a $20.00 target price on shares of FS KKR Capital in a research note on Wednesday. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, FS KKR Capital currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $20.06.

FS KKR Capital Profile

FS KKR Capital Corp. is a business development company specializing in investments in debt securities. It provides customized credit solutions to private middle market U.S. companies. It invest primarily in the senior secured debt and, to a lesser extent, the subordinated debt of private middle market U.S.

