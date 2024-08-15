Great Valley Advisor Group Inc. Trims Holdings in Marathon Petroleum Co. (NYSE:MPC)

Great Valley Advisor Group Inc. reduced its position in Marathon Petroleum Co. (NYSE:MPC – Free Report) by 8.7% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 2,195 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after selling 208 shares during the quarter. Great Valley Advisor Group Inc.’s holdings in Marathon Petroleum were worth $380,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Tennessee Valley Asset Management Partners acquired a new stake in Marathon Petroleum in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $40,000. Vontobel Holding Ltd. increased its holdings in shares of Marathon Petroleum by 16.2% during the fourth quarter. Vontobel Holding Ltd. now owns 24,257 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $3,599,000 after purchasing an additional 3,375 shares during the period. Mackenzie Financial Corp increased its holdings in shares of Marathon Petroleum by 29.5% during the fourth quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp now owns 208,803 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $30,978,000 after purchasing an additional 47,589 shares during the period. Keel Point LLC grew its holdings in Marathon Petroleum by 8.6% during the fourth quarter. Keel Point LLC now owns 1,461 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $217,000 after acquiring an additional 116 shares during the period. Finally, SVB Wealth LLC grew its holdings in Marathon Petroleum by 8.8% during the fourth quarter. SVB Wealth LLC now owns 11,260 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $1,671,000 after acquiring an additional 910 shares during the period. 76.77% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Marathon Petroleum alerts:

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

MPC has been the subject of several research reports. Piper Sandler reduced their price target on Marathon Petroleum from $190.00 to $168.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Friday, June 14th. Tudor Pickering upgraded Marathon Petroleum to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 30th. TD Cowen lifted their price objective on Marathon Petroleum from $187.00 to $190.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 7th. Wolfe Research initiated coverage on Marathon Petroleum in a report on Thursday, July 18th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $200.00 price target on the stock. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their target price on Marathon Petroleum from $191.00 to $186.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, July 2nd. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eight have given a buy rating and two have assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Marathon Petroleum has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $198.38.

Marathon Petroleum Price Performance

Shares of MPC opened at $179.05 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.85, a quick ratio of 0.99 and a current ratio of 1.43. The stock has a market capitalization of $63.08 billion, a PE ratio of 8.94, a PEG ratio of 2.09 and a beta of 1.40. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $171.07 and a 200-day moving average price of $179.71. Marathon Petroleum Co. has a fifty-two week low of $139.32 and a fifty-two week high of $221.11.

Marathon Petroleum (NYSE:MPC – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 6th. The oil and gas company reported $4.12 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.09 by $1.03. The firm had revenue of $38.36 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $36.66 billion. Marathon Petroleum had a net margin of 5.32% and a return on equity of 25.87%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 4.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $5.32 earnings per share. Equities analysts predict that Marathon Petroleum Co. will post 13.84 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Marathon Petroleum Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, September 10th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, August 21st will be paid a $0.825 dividend. This represents a $3.30 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.84%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, August 21st. Marathon Petroleum’s payout ratio is 16.48%.

Marathon Petroleum declared that its Board of Directors has initiated a stock repurchase plan on Tuesday, April 30th that permits the company to repurchase $5.00 billion in outstanding shares. This repurchase authorization permits the oil and gas company to repurchase up to 7.8% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares repurchase plans are often a sign that the company’s board believes its stock is undervalued.

About Marathon Petroleum

(Free Report)

Marathon Petroleum Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an integrated downstream energy company primarily in the United States. The company operates through Refining & Marketing, and Midstream segments. The Refining & Marketing segment refines crude oil and other feedstocks at its refineries in the Gulf Coast, Mid-Continent, and West Coast regions of the United States; and purchases refined products and ethanol for resale and distributes refined products, including renewable diesel, through transportation, storage, distribution, and marketing services.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Marathon Petroleum Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Marathon Petroleum and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.