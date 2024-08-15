Gritstone bio (NASDAQ:GRTS) Releases Quarterly Earnings Results, Beats Expectations By $0.12 EPS

Gritstone bio (NASDAQ:GRTS – Get Free Report) posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday. The company reported ($0.16) earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.28) by $0.12, Yahoo Finance reports. Gritstone bio had a negative net margin of 926.13% and a negative return on equity of 232.42%. The business had revenue of $0.92 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.77 million.

Gritstone bio Stock Up 7.3 %

Shares of NASDAQ:GRTS traded up $0.04 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $0.56. 248,728 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,242,179. The company has a market cap of $60.60 million, a P/E ratio of -0.42 and a beta of 0.50. Gritstone bio has a one year low of $0.45 and a one year high of $3.33. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $0.65 and its 200-day simple moving average is $1.28. The company has a quick ratio of 2.00, a current ratio of 2.00 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.89.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of research analysts have recently weighed in on the company. JMP Securities reissued a “market outperform” rating and issued a $5.00 price target on shares of Gritstone bio in a research note on Monday, August 5th. B. Riley reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $3.00 target price (down previously from $6.00) on shares of Gritstone bio in a research note on Friday, May 24th. Finally, HC Wainwright reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $4.00 target price on shares of Gritstone bio in a research note on Thursday.

About Gritstone bio

Gritstone bio, Inc, a clinical-stage biotechnology company, engages in developing vaccine-based immunotherapy candidates against cancer and infectious diseases. Its primary product candidate is GRANITE, an individualized immunotherapy candidate, which is in Phase 2/3 clinical trials for the treatment of microsatellite stable colorectal cancers; and has completed Phase 1/2 clinical trials for treating solid tumors.

