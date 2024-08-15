GrowGeneration Corp. (NASDAQ:GRWG) CEO Darren Lampert Purchases 85,300 Shares

GrowGeneration Corp. (NASDAQ:GRWG – Get Free Report) CEO Darren Lampert acquired 85,300 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 13th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $1.88 per share, with a total value of $160,364.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 1,518,420 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,854,629.60. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website.

GrowGeneration Stock Up 7.3 %

NASDAQ GRWG traded up $0.14 during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting $2.06. The stock had a trading volume of 685,059 shares, compared to its average volume of 944,818. GrowGeneration Corp. has a 52-week low of $1.77 and a 52-week high of $3.78. The company has a market cap of $125.06 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -2.61 and a beta of 3.09. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $2.28 and a 200 day simple moving average of $2.37.

GrowGeneration (NASDAQ:GRWG – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 8th. The company reported ($0.10) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.08) by ($0.02). GrowGeneration had a negative net margin of 22.68% and a negative return on equity of 18.00%. The firm had revenue of $53.54 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $53.00 million. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned ($0.09) earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that GrowGeneration Corp. will post -0.36 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of analysts have weighed in on the company. Alliance Global Partners decreased their price objective on GrowGeneration from $2.75 to $2.25 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, August 9th. Lake Street Capital reduced their price target on GrowGeneration from $5.00 to $4.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Friday, July 26th. Roth Mkm reduced their price target on GrowGeneration from $2.75 to $2.25 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Friday, August 9th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus reduced their price target on GrowGeneration from $2.55 to $2.50 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a report on Monday, July 29th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, GrowGeneration currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $2.75.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On GrowGeneration

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Tidal Investments LLC purchased a new position in GrowGeneration in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $5,934,000. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. increased its position in GrowGeneration by 9.2% during the first quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. now owns 500,125 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,461,000 after buying an additional 42,123 shares in the last quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC purchased a new position in GrowGeneration during the fourth quarter worth $31,000. Symmetry Peak Management LLC purchased a new position in GrowGeneration during the fourth quarter worth $201,000. Finally, Koshinski Asset Management Inc. purchased a new position in GrowGeneration during the fourth quarter worth $29,000. 36.02% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

GrowGeneration Company Profile

GrowGeneration Corp., through its subsidiaries, owns and operates retail hydroponic and organic gardening stores in the United States. The company engages in the marketing and distribution of nutrients, additives, growing media, lighting, and environmental control systems, as well as other indoor and outdoor growing products.

