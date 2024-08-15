Guardian Capital Group (TSE:GCG.A) PT Lowered to C$50.00 at BMO Capital Markets

Guardian Capital Group (TSE:GCG.A – Free Report) had its price objective reduced by BMO Capital Markets from C$56.00 to C$50.00 in a research report released on Monday morning, BayStreet.CA reports. They currently have an outperform rating on the financial services provider’s stock.

Separately, Scotiabank lifted their price target on shares of Guardian Capital Group from C$55.00 to C$56.00 in a research report on Wednesday, July 24th.

GCG.A opened at C$42.26 on Monday. The stock has a market cap of C$946.62 million, a PE ratio of 17.39, a PEG ratio of -22.04 and a beta of 1.11. The business has a 50 day moving average of C$43.27 and a 200-day moving average of C$46.07. Guardian Capital Group has a 52 week low of C$39.40 and a 52 week high of C$52.83. The company has a quick ratio of 0.64, a current ratio of 0.80 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 13.52.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, July 18th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, July 18th were issued a $0.37 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, July 11th. This represents a $1.48 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.50%. Guardian Capital Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 60.91%.

Guardian Capital Group Limited, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a diversified financial services company in Canada, the United Kingdom, the United States, and the Caribbean. It manages institutional assets for pension plans, insurers, foundations, endowments, third-party mutual funds, and ETFs; and provides private wealth management services to individuals, families, and charitable organizations.

