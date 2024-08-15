Guggenheim Active Allocation Fund (NYSE:GUG) Sees Significant Increase in Short Interest

Guggenheim Active Allocation Fund (NYSE:GUG – Get Free Report) was the target of a significant growth in short interest during the month of July. As of July 31st, there was short interest totalling 100,700 shares, a growth of 170.7% from the July 15th total of 37,200 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 71,500 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 1.4 days.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Guggenheim Active Allocation Fund

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Advisors Asset Management Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Guggenheim Active Allocation Fund by 60.2% in the first quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. now owns 270,825 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,984,000 after buying an additional 101,817 shares in the last quarter. Concurrent Investment Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Guggenheim Active Allocation Fund in the 1st quarter worth approximately $216,000. J.W. Cole Advisors Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Guggenheim Active Allocation Fund by 6.3% during the 1st quarter. J.W. Cole Advisors Inc. now owns 40,495 shares of the company’s stock worth $595,000 after purchasing an additional 2,394 shares during the last quarter. Nomura Holdings Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Guggenheim Active Allocation Fund in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $247,000. Finally, Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Guggenheim Active Allocation Fund by 12.5% in the fourth quarter. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. now owns 87,075 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,277,000 after purchasing an additional 9,669 shares during the last quarter.

Get Guggenheim Active Allocation Fund alerts:

Guggenheim Active Allocation Fund Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE GUG traded down $0.03 during midday trading on Thursday, hitting $15.41. The stock had a trading volume of 30,569 shares, compared to its average volume of 85,333. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $15.26 and a 200-day simple moving average of $14.85. Guggenheim Active Allocation Fund has a 1 year low of $12.71 and a 1 year high of $15.80.

Guggenheim Active Allocation Fund Announces Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, August 30th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, August 15th will be issued a $0.1188 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, August 15th. This represents a $1.43 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 9.25%.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Guggenheim Active Allocation Fund Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Guggenheim Active Allocation Fund and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.