Guggenheim Raises Dyne Therapeutics (NASDAQ:DYN) Price Target to $50.00

Dyne Therapeutics (NASDAQ:DYN – Get Free Report) had its price objective boosted by equities researchers at Guggenheim from $45.00 to $50.00 in a research report issued to clients and investors on Thursday, Benzinga reports. The firm presently has a “buy” rating on the stock. Guggenheim’s target price indicates a potential upside of 9.70% from the stock’s current price.

DYN has been the topic of a number of other reports. Piper Sandler upped their price objective on Dyne Therapeutics from $43.00 to $53.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price target on Dyne Therapeutics from $39.00 to $43.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 9th. HC Wainwright lifted their price objective on shares of Dyne Therapeutics from $48.00 to $55.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday. Morgan Stanley increased their target price on shares of Dyne Therapeutics from $48.00 to $52.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Finally, Chardan Capital lifted their price target on shares of Dyne Therapeutics from $31.00 to $42.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 21st. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $48.10.

Dyne Therapeutics Stock Up 3.9 %

DYN stock traded up $1.70 during trading on Thursday, reaching $45.58. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 708,198 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,579,899. The company’s fifty day moving average is $38.35 and its 200-day moving average is $30.57. Dyne Therapeutics has a 1 year low of $6.40 and a 1 year high of $46.00. The company has a market capitalization of $3.98 billion, a P/E ratio of -11.56 and a beta of 1.07.

Dyne Therapeutics (NASDAQ:DYN – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, August 12th. The company reported ($0.70) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.72) by $0.02. Analysts anticipate that Dyne Therapeutics will post -3 earnings per share for the current year.

In other Dyne Therapeutics news, COO Susanna Gatti High sold 80,000 shares of Dyne Therapeutics stock in a transaction on Monday, June 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $30.24, for a total value of $2,419,200.00. Following the transaction, the chief operating officer now directly owns 154,062 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,658,834.88. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. In other Dyne Therapeutics news, COO Susanna Gatti High sold 80,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $30.24, for a total value of $2,419,200.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief operating officer now owns 154,062 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,658,834.88. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, insider Oxana Beskrovnaya sold 30,426 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $32.96, for a total value of $1,002,840.96. Following the sale, the insider now owns 149,647 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,932,365.12. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 194,102 shares of company stock worth $6,273,351. Corporate insiders own 20.77% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in DYN. RA Capital Management L.P. acquired a new stake in Dyne Therapeutics during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $140,666,000. Janus Henderson Group PLC boosted its holdings in Dyne Therapeutics by 23,512.0% in the first quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC now owns 2,675,240 shares of the company’s stock valued at $75,915,000 after purchasing an additional 2,663,910 shares during the last quarter. Frazier Life Sciences Management L.P. acquired a new stake in Dyne Therapeutics during the 4th quarter worth about $15,758,000. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD raised its stake in shares of Dyne Therapeutics by 8,284.6% during the 1st quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 1,132,092 shares of the company’s stock valued at $32,141,000 after buying an additional 1,118,590 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Dyne Therapeutics by 47.7% in the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 3,440,270 shares of the company’s stock valued at $97,669,000 after buying an additional 1,110,629 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 96.68% of the company’s stock.

About Dyne Therapeutics

Dyne Therapeutics, Inc, a clinical-stage muscle disease company, operates as a biotechnology company that focuses on advancing therapeutics for genetically driven muscle diseases in the United States. It is developing a portfolio of muscle disease therapeutics, including programs in myotonic dystrophy type 1; duchenne muscular dystrophy; and facioscapulohumeral dystrophy, as well as rare skeletal muscle, and cardiac and metabolic muscle diseases using its FORCE platform that delivers disease-modifying therapeutics.

