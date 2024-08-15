Guggenheim Reiterates “Neutral” Rating for Revance Therapeutics (NASDAQ:RVNC)

Guggenheim restated their neutral rating on shares of Revance Therapeutics (NASDAQ:RVNC – Free Report) in a research note published on Monday morning, MarketBeat Ratings reports.

Other equities research analysts also recently issued reports about the stock. Piper Sandler reduced their price target on shares of Revance Therapeutics from $11.00 to $6.00 and set an overweight rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, August 9th. Mizuho dropped their price objective on shares of Revance Therapeutics from $9.00 to $8.00 and set a neutral rating for the company in a report on Friday, May 10th. HC Wainwright dropped their price objective on shares of Revance Therapeutics from $12.00 to $11.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a report on Monday, May 13th. Needham & Company LLC reiterated a buy rating and issued a $12.00 price objective on shares of Revance Therapeutics in a report on Friday, August 9th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus dropped their price objective on shares of Revance Therapeutics from $24.00 to $20.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a report on Friday, August 9th. Nine analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of Hold and an average price target of $11.89.

Get Revance Therapeutics alerts:

Get Our Latest Stock Analysis on Revance Therapeutics

Revance Therapeutics Trading Down 0.2 %

RVNC opened at $6.58 on Monday. The company’s 50 day moving average is $3.34 and its 200-day moving average is $4.14. Revance Therapeutics has a 1-year low of $2.30 and a 1-year high of $19.88. The company has a market cap of $689.72 million, a P/E ratio of -1.81 and a beta of 0.98.

Revance Therapeutics (NASDAQ:RVNC – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 8th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.36) earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.48) by $0.12. The company had revenue of $65.39 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $66.30 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted ($0.80) earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 20.2% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts forecast that Revance Therapeutics will post -1.83 EPS for the current year.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Certuity LLC bought a new position in Revance Therapeutics during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $26,000. Vanguard Personalized Indexing Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Revance Therapeutics in the 2nd quarter valued at $33,000. Hsbc Holdings PLC bought a new stake in shares of Revance Therapeutics in the 2nd quarter valued at $38,000. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of Revance Therapeutics by 2,167.5% in the 2nd quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 18,911 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $49,000 after acquiring an additional 18,077 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Sei Investments Co. increased its stake in shares of Revance Therapeutics by 52.5% in the 2nd quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 22,167 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $57,000 after acquiring an additional 7,628 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 97.70% of the company’s stock.

Revance Therapeutics Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Revance Therapeutics, Inc, a biotechnology company, engages in the development, manufacture, and commercialization of neuromodulators for various aesthetic and therapeutic indications in the United States and internationally. The company’s lead drug candidate is DAXXIFY (DaxibotulinumtoxinA-lanm) for injection for the treatment of glabellar lines and cervical dystonia; has completed phase II clinical trials to treat upper facial lines, moderate or severe dynamic forehead lines, and moderate or severe lateral canthal lines; and has completed Phase II clinical trials for the treatment of adult upper limb spasticity and plantar fasciitis.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Revance Therapeutics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Revance Therapeutics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.