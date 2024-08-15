Guild (NYSE:GHLD) Shares Gap Down to $15.18

Guild Holdings (NYSE:GHLD – Get Free Report)’s stock price gapped down prior to trading on Thursday . The stock had previously closed at $15.18, but opened at $14.80. Guild shares last traded at $14.80, with a volume of 1,818 shares changing hands.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several brokerages recently issued reports on GHLD. Wedbush upped their price target on shares of Guild from $17.00 to $19.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, August 9th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their target price on shares of Guild from $15.00 to $16.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research note on Monday. Wells Fargo & Company increased their price target on shares of Guild from $15.00 to $17.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Friday, August 9th. Finally, JMP Securities raised their price target on shares of Guild from $14.00 to $16.50 and gave the company a “market outperform” rating in a report on Friday, June 28th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $17.30.

Guild Stock Performance

Insider Transactions at Guild

The stock has a market capitalization of $902.37 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 36.14, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.30 and a beta of 1.03. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.81, a current ratio of 0.08 and a quick ratio of 0.08. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $14.68 and a 200 day moving average of $14.46.

In other Guild news, COO David Manuel Neylan bought 1,984 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, June 6th. The stock was bought at an average price of $16.12 per share, for a total transaction of $31,982.08. Following the transaction, the chief operating officer now owns 396,597 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,393,143.64. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In related news, Director Edward Bryant, Jr. sold 6,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $14.01, for a total value of $84,060.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 26,816 shares in the company, valued at approximately $375,692.16. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, COO David Manuel Neylan acquired 1,984 shares of Guild stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, June 6th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $16.12 per share, for a total transaction of $31,982.08. Following the purchase, the chief operating officer now directly owns 396,597 shares in the company, valued at $6,393,143.64. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders acquired a total of 12,248 shares of company stock worth $197,438 in the last quarter. 77.98% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Guild

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Guild in the first quarter worth about $149,000. Renaissance Technologies LLC grew its position in shares of Guild by 8.2% in the 2nd quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 27,700 shares of the company’s stock valued at $410,000 after purchasing an additional 2,100 shares during the period. Empowered Funds LLC increased its stake in Guild by 8.2% during the 1st quarter. Empowered Funds LLC now owns 237,853 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,508,000 after purchasing an additional 17,992 shares in the last quarter. Donald Smith & CO. Inc. raised its holdings in Guild by 1.4% during the 4th quarter. Donald Smith & CO. Inc. now owns 431,752 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,083,000 after buying an additional 5,800 shares during the period. Finally, Bridges Investment Management Inc. bought a new position in Guild in the second quarter valued at approximately $10,497,000. Institutional investors own 17.52% of the company’s stock.

About Guild

Guild Holdings Company originates, sells, and services residential mortgage loans in the United States. It operates in two segments, Origination and Servicing. The company offers residential mortgages through retail and correspondent channels. Guild Holdings Company was incorporated in 1960 and is headquartered in San Diego, California.

