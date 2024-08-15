Harbor Diversified, Inc. (OTCMKTS:HRBR) Short Interest Down 91.8% in July

Harbor Diversified, Inc. (OTCMKTS:HRBR – Get Free Report) was the target of a significant decline in short interest during the month of July. As of July 31st, there was short interest totalling 2,300 shares, a decline of 91.8% from the July 15th total of 28,100 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 84,100 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.0 days.

Harbor Diversified Trading Up 6.7 %

Shares of Harbor Diversified stock traded up $0.06 on Wednesday, reaching $0.97. 1,000 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 36,809. The company has a market capitalization of $52.87 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -5.36 and a beta of 2.00. Harbor Diversified has a one year low of $0.25 and a one year high of $2.25. The company has a 50-day moving average of $1.33 and a 200 day moving average of $1.67.

About Harbor Diversified

Harbor Diversified, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides air transportation services in the United States. It also leases and finances flight equipment. As of December 31, 2022, it owned and operated a fleet of 64 regional jets. The company was formerly known as Harbor BioSciences, Inc and changed its name to Harbor Diversified, Inc in February 2012.

