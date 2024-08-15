Harbor Diversified, Inc. (OTCMKTS:HRBR) Short Interest Down 91.8% in July

Harbor Diversified, Inc. (OTCMKTS:HRBR – Get Free Report) was the target of a significant decline in short interest during the month of July. As of July 31st, there was short interest totalling 2,300 shares, a decline of 91.8% from the July 15th total of 28,100 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 84,100 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.0 days.
Harbor Diversified Trading Up 6.7 %
Shares of Harbor Diversified stock traded up $0.06 on Wednesday, reaching $0.97. 1,000 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 36,809. The company has a market capitalization of $52.87 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -5.36 and a beta of 2.00. Harbor Diversified has a one year low of $0.25 and a one year high of $2.25. The company has a 50-day moving average of $1.33 and a 200 day moving average of $1.67.
About Harbor Diversified
