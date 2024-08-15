Hawaiian Electric Industries (NYSE:HE) Earns In-Line Rating from Evercore ISI

Evercore ISI reissued their in-line rating on shares of Hawaiian Electric Industries (NYSE:HE – Free Report) in a report issued on Wednesday, Benzinga reports. Evercore ISI currently has a $16.00 price target on the utilities provider’s stock.

A number of other equities analysts have also recently issued reports on HE. StockNews.com raised Hawaiian Electric Industries from a sell rating to a hold rating in a report on Wednesday, August 7th. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price target on Hawaiian Electric Industries from $9.00 to $14.00 and gave the stock an underweight rating in a report on Monday. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and two have assigned a hold rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Hawaiian Electric Industries has a consensus rating of Hold and an average price target of $12.83.

HE stock opened at $13.55 on Wednesday. The stock has a market cap of $1.49 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.02 and a beta of 0.57. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.19, a current ratio of 0.11 and a quick ratio of 0.11. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $12.07 and a 200 day simple moving average of $11.63. Hawaiian Electric Industries has a 1 year low of $7.61 and a 1 year high of $21.08.

Hawaiian Electric Industries (NYSE:HE – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Friday, August 9th. The utilities provider reported $0.44 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.49 by ($0.05). Hawaiian Electric Industries had a return on equity of 9.58% and a net margin of 5.16%. The company had revenue of $792.30 million for the quarter. The company’s revenue was down .2% on a year-over-year basis.

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Gladius Capital Management LP raised its holdings in Hawaiian Electric Industries by 686.9% during the 4th quarter. Gladius Capital Management LP now owns 2,109 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $30,000 after purchasing an additional 1,841 shares during the last quarter. New Covenant Trust Company N.A. bought a new position in Hawaiian Electric Industries during the first quarter worth $32,000. Cape Investment Advisory Inc. acquired a new position in Hawaiian Electric Industries in the fourth quarter valued at $43,000. Abich Financial Wealth Management LLC boosted its position in Hawaiian Electric Industries by 54.4% during the first quarter. Abich Financial Wealth Management LLC now owns 3,226 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $36,000 after acquiring an additional 1,137 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Fidelis Capital Partners LLC acquired a new stake in Hawaiian Electric Industries during the 1st quarter worth about $42,000. 59.91% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Hawaiian Electric Industries, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the electric utility businesses in the United States. It operates in three segments: Electric Utility, Bank, and Other. The Electric Utility segment engages in the production, purchase, transmission, distribution, and sale of electricity in the islands of Oahu, Hawaii, Maui, Lanai, and Molokai.

