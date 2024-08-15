HC Wainwright Increases Dyne Therapeutics (NASDAQ:DYN) Price Target to $55.00

Dyne Therapeutics (NASDAQ:DYN – Get Free Report) had its price target hoisted by stock analysts at HC Wainwright from $48.00 to $55.00 in a research report issued on Tuesday, Benzinga reports. The firm currently has a “buy” rating on the stock. HC Wainwright’s target price indicates a potential upside of 25.34% from the stock’s current price.

Several other equities analysts also recently weighed in on DYN. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their target price on Dyne Therapeutics from $39.00 to $43.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 9th. Chardan Capital increased their target price on Dyne Therapeutics from $31.00 to $42.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 21st. Piper Sandler increased their target price on Dyne Therapeutics from $43.00 to $53.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday. Morgan Stanley began coverage on Dyne Therapeutics in a research note on Tuesday, April 30th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $40.00 price target for the company. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group upped their price target on Dyne Therapeutics from $36.00 to $42.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, May 20th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $47.89.

Get Dyne Therapeutics alerts:

View Our Latest Analysis on DYN

Dyne Therapeutics Stock Up 0.5 %

Shares of NASDAQ:DYN opened at $43.88 on Tuesday. Dyne Therapeutics has a 52-week low of $6.40 and a 52-week high of $45.46. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $38.35 and its 200-day simple moving average is $30.57. The company has a market capitalization of $3.83 billion, a P/E ratio of -11.05 and a beta of 1.07.

Dyne Therapeutics (NASDAQ:DYN – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, August 12th. The company reported ($0.70) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.72) by $0.02. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Dyne Therapeutics will post -3 earnings per share for the current year.

Insider Activity

In other news, COO Susanna Gatti High sold 29,787 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, June 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $35.01, for a total value of $1,042,842.87. Following the completion of the sale, the chief operating officer now owns 148,792 shares in the company, valued at $5,209,207.92. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. In related news, SVP Richard William Scalzo sold 1,590 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $30.23, for a total value of $48,065.70. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 115,105 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,479,624.15. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, COO Susanna Gatti High sold 29,787 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, June 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $35.01, for a total value of $1,042,842.87. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief operating officer now directly owns 148,792 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,209,207.92. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 194,102 shares of company stock worth $6,273,351. 20.77% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in Dyne Therapeutics by 904.1% in the second quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 743 shares of the company’s stock valued at $26,000 after purchasing an additional 669 shares during the last quarter. Wetzel Investment Advisors Inc. bought a new position in Dyne Therapeutics during the 1st quarter worth approximately $28,000. Amalgamated Bank lifted its holdings in Dyne Therapeutics by 39.9% during the 2nd quarter. Amalgamated Bank now owns 2,792 shares of the company’s stock worth $99,000 after buying an additional 796 shares during the last quarter. Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. lifted its holdings in Dyne Therapeutics by 28.0% during the 1st quarter. Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. now owns 5,896 shares of the company’s stock worth $167,000 after buying an additional 1,291 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Public Employees Retirement Association of Colorado bought a new position in Dyne Therapeutics during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $203,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 96.68% of the company’s stock.

Dyne Therapeutics Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Dyne Therapeutics, Inc, a clinical-stage muscle disease company, operates as a biotechnology company that focuses on advancing therapeutics for genetically driven muscle diseases in the United States. It is developing a portfolio of muscle disease therapeutics, including programs in myotonic dystrophy type 1; duchenne muscular dystrophy; and facioscapulohumeral dystrophy, as well as rare skeletal muscle, and cardiac and metabolic muscle diseases using its FORCE platform that delivers disease-modifying therapeutics.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Dyne Therapeutics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Dyne Therapeutics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.