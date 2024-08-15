HC Wainwright Reiterates “Buy” Rating for Calumet Specialty Products Partners (NASDAQ:CLMT)

HC Wainwright reissued their buy rating on shares of Calumet Specialty Products Partners (NASDAQ:CLMT – Free Report) in a report released on Monday morning, Benzinga reports. HC Wainwright currently has a $25.00 target price on the oil and gas company’s stock. HC Wainwright also issued estimates for Calumet Specialty Products Partners’ FY2026 earnings at $1.89 EPS, FY2027 earnings at $2.43 EPS and FY2028 earnings at $2.72 EPS.

Other analysts have also issued research reports about the stock. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Calumet Specialty Products Partners in a research report on Monday. They issued a hold rating on the stock. TD Cowen lowered their price objective on shares of Calumet Specialty Products Partners from $20.00 to $18.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a research report on Monday. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group lowered their price objective on shares of Calumet Specialty Products Partners from $17.00 to $15.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, August 5th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Calumet Specialty Products Partners has an average rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus target price of $19.33.

CLMT opened at $15.95 on Monday. The company’s 50-day moving average is $14.97 and its 200 day moving average is $15.40. Calumet Specialty Products Partners has a fifty-two week low of $9.97 and a fifty-two week high of $19.91. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.28 billion, a P/E ratio of -227.86 and a beta of 1.93.

Calumet Specialty Products Partners (NASDAQ:CLMT – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Friday, August 9th. The oil and gas company reported ($0.48) earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.55) by $0.07. The firm had revenue of $1.13 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $889.17 million. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned ($0.19) earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 11.4% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts expect that Calumet Specialty Products Partners will post -1.9 earnings per share for the current year.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of CLMT. Wasserstein Debt Opportunities Management L.P. bought a new stake in shares of Calumet Specialty Products Partners in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $119,698,000. Grizzlyrock Capital LLC bought a new stake in shares of Calumet Specialty Products Partners in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $8,909,000. Corient Private Wealth LLC bought a new stake in shares of Calumet Specialty Products Partners in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $8,312,000. Raymond James & Associates raised its position in shares of Calumet Specialty Products Partners by 13.4% in the second quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 572,057 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $9,182,000 after purchasing an additional 67,689 shares during the period. Finally, DRW Securities LLC bought a new stake in shares of Calumet Specialty Products Partners in the second quarter valued at approximately $898,000. Institutional investors own 34.41% of the company’s stock.

Calumet Specialty Products Partners, L.P. manufactures, formulates, and markets a diversified slate of specialty branded products and renewable fuels to various consumer-facing and industrial markets in North America and internationally. It operates through Specialty Products and Solutions; Performance brands; Montana/Renewables; and Corporate segments.

